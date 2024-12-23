Mainers party just a little differently than the rest of the world on New Year’s Eve.

Instead of dropping a ball from a big building in a big city, we drop a wild blueberry from a church bell tower in Kennebunk. Instead of making everyone stay up to the stroke of midnight, we hold some New Year’s celebrations in the afternoon or early evening, so kids and early risers can get to bed on time.

That said, plenty of traditional, over-the-top New Year’s Eve parties and events are scheduled around southern Maine this year, from dance parties and cocktail parties to fireworks and live music.

Here are a few suggestions.

HIT THE HEIGHTS

The Top of the East is hosting a party that features the cocktail bar’s panoramic views of Portland from the 15th floor of the Westin Portland Harborview Hotel, at Congress and High streets. Listen to live music from The Dapper Gents, a folk-rock ensemble, and enjoy the hand-crafted cocktails, small plates and complimentary Champagne toast. The party begins at 9 p.m. $20

The bash at Luna Rooftop Bar in Portland will start at 6 p.m., with a special New Year’s Eve menu and music from DJ Tylord. There’s the added attraction of the view of Portland Harbor from the bar and its patio, located on the sixth floor of the Canopy Waterfront Hotel, at Commercial and Center streets. No tickets or reservations required.

Advertisement

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Aura nightclub in downtown Portland, which holds about 1,000 people, is having a massive dance party starting at 9 p.m. DJ Jay-C will play dance music from every era. There’s also a laser light show and go-go dance performances. Tickets to the 21+ event cost $10.

The Moonshake DJ crew will be curating a dance party and light show at Space, an arts and performance venue on Congress Street in Portland. Three deejays will play techno, house, disco, electro and more, beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 on show day. It’s a 21+ event.

KID AROUND

Attend a New Year’s Eve Indoor Beach Party at the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine in Portland, with timed visits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can visit with various sea creatures, including sea stars and anemones, and eat summer-theme treats. The party also features a maker space for crafts and a performance in Maddy’s Theatre, including a Star Drop to ring in the new year. Admission is $18.

The South Portland Public Library holds its annual Noon Year Party for kids and families at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The event includes stories, crafts, snacks and a balloon drop at the stroke of noon. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, wear pajamas or just come as they are. It’s free.

AROUND THE WORLD

One Longfellow Square in Portland hosts its Havana New Year’s Eve Bash with Maine band Primo Cubano. The band has been performing traditional Cuban music around Maine for some 16 years. The show starts at 9 p.m. and ticket are $30 in advance, $40 at the door.

The Maine Irish Heritage Center on Gray Street in Portland calls their celebration U2 — Zoo Years Eve. The event features a performance by Slane, a Maine U2 tribute band. And, of course, U2 is from Ireland while the “zoo” likely refers to the band’s 1991 critically acclaimed song, “Zoo Station.” The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. so Mainers can celebrate the new year just as they are in Ireland. Tickets are $30.

DROP THE BALL

New York City can keep its Times Square ball drop. Here in Maine, we’ve got the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop. At midnight, a giant wild blueberry ball will be dropped from the bell tower of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk, as part of the annual New Year’s Eve Kennebunk. The celebration also features ice skating at the Waterhouse Center, free admission to the Brick Store Museum from 6-9 p.m. and — for folks who don’t stay up late — an early blueberry drop at 9 p.m. The event is free.

The Lincoln Hotel in Biddeford is holding a Disco Ball Drop NYE Party. Dance to classic disco hits, and modern beats, in a “disco wonderland,” with shimmering lights and retro decor. Prizes for best disco outfit and best dance moves. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets to the 21+ event are $65.

ONE LAST BLAST

Here’s a reason to go the beach on Dec. 31 — the Last Blast New Year’s Eve Beach Party in downtown Old Orchard Beach. People are invited to bring their used Christmas trees to feed the big bonfire, starting at 4:30 p.m. Hot cocoa and marshmallow toasting pits will keep beachgoers warm and cozy, and a fireworks display over the beach begins at 7:30 p.m.

Copy the Story Link