While it seems extremely unlikely that the New England Patriots would completely clear house and start over with their coaching staff and front office, some changes will be necessary after the season.

Coach Jerod Mayo acknowledged there could be turnover on his staff when the season ends in two weeks while answering a question about the offseason Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“Look, I try to stay as present as possible, but the reality is you always have to look out the front windshield when you’re trying to build a team,” Mayo said. “For me, after we get through the season, there are a lot of things, a lot of checklists you have to go through: what players you want to keep around, what coaches you want to keep around here.”

The first decision Mayo must make is whether to bring back offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington.

The owner, Robert Kraft, and team president Jonathan Kraft were shown on the Week 15 broadcast seemingly criticizing Van Pelt’s play-calling. The defense has lacked answers for most of the season.

And of course, Mayo has had his own issues while attempting to oversee everything.

“It starts with me putting a mirror in front of my face and just going through the things that I have to get better at moving forward,” Mayo said. “Everything that we’ve done this year from a process standpoint, some of it’s been good, some of it’s been bad, but that’s part of being in your first year whether you’re first year in whatever: first year you want to be a journalist, first year — it’s a learning experience, but the most important thing is being able to reflect, and being honest with yourself when you didn’t do things the right way.”

Player development has been a major issue, especially among the rookie class outside of quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots have gotten little production out of rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and none out of fourth-rounder Javon Baker. Rookie fourth-round pick Layden Robinson has struggled at left and right guard.

The Patriots’ front seven has struggled since losing linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to a season-ending injury. The team has seen its most development on defense at cornerback, where Christian Gonzalez has been a standout.

AFTER MAYO WATCHED the film from Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, he came away with two key issues: ball security and run defense.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was involved in two of the Patriots’ turnovers, losing a fumble midway through the third quarter and dropping a backward pass from Maye that was recovered at the goal line for a touchdown by the Bills.

Mayo said the team is considering benching Stevenson for Antonio Gibson. It would be the second time this season; Stevenson didn’t start Week 5 after fumbling in each of his first four games.

“Look, I think everyone understands how important the football is. We’re a team that we just can’t turn the ball over. I don’t think any team can really afford to turn the ball over,” Mayo said. “I thought (Gibson), when he got in there, did a great job.

“Look, we had to go back and talk about it as a staff, but it’s definitely still a possibility. I will say this: We all in this building stand behind (Stevenson) and the things that he does. He does a lot of good things. Unfortunately, right now, the ball’s just on the ground too much.”

Gibson also fumbled Sunday but recovered it.

Stevenson has fumbled seven times on 238 touches this season, while Gibson has fumbled twice on 115 touches.

Mayo wouldn’t put all the blame on Stevenson for the dropped backward pass. Right tackle Demontrey Jacobs also missed a block on the play.

“One thing I would say just about the (Stevenson) play, obviously you want him to be a little flatter there, but it’s the cut block,” Mayo said. “If we get the cut block by the tackle — watching the film, you get that cut block, we have a big play there.”

The third turnover was an interception from Maye. Mayo said Maye made a bad throw but seemed to believe the Bills should have been penalized on the play. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Austin Hooper — the intended receiver — were both knocked down by defenders when the ball was in the air.

