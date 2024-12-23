BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox aren’t done adding to their starting rotation.

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox are signing former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler. The deal is reportedly for one year, $21.05 million and will allow Buehler an opportunity to rebuild his market value in his first full season recovering from his second Tommy John surgery.

Buehler represents a fascinating buy-low option for the Red Sox, who had already fortified their rotation by acquiring left-handers Garrett Crochet and Patrick Sandoval this winter.

The 30-year-old Buehler had a stretch as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball, earning two All-Star selections while posting a 3.03 ERA with 408 strikeouts over 356 1/3 innings between 2018-21. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in August 2022, cutting that season short after only 12 starts, and went on to miss all of 2023 as well.

Upon his return in 2024, Buehler was not the same. In 16 starts for the eventual World Series champions, he posted a 5.38 ERA over 75 1/3 innings, but with the Dodgers’ rotation decimated by injury, he wound up making four playoff appearances.

His first playoff start did not go well; he allowed six runs in five innings in Game 3 of the NLDS against San Diego. But he then came through with two of his best outings of the season, throwing four scoreless innings to start Game 3 of the NLCS against the Mets and five scoreless in Game 3 of the World Series against the Yankees.

Buehler wound up closing out the decisive Game 5 of the World Series, earning the save with a scoreless ninth to lock down Los Angeles’ second World Series title in five years.

By signing a one-year deal, the Red Sox are betting that those last outings are a better reflection of who Buehler will be going forward another year removed from elbow surgery. The deal also likely closes off any other additions to the starting rotation, which now features Crochet, Buehler, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito and Kutter Crawford, plus depth options like Cooper Criswell, Richard Fitts, Quinn Priester, Hunter Dobbins and eventually Sandoval, who is also recovering from Tommy John surgery and isn’t expected to be available until at least the second half of the season.

PIRATES: Andrew McCutchen can sense the end of his baseball career coming.

It’s not quite here yet.

McCutchen, a five-time All-Star, agreed to a $5 million, one-year deal to stay in Pittsburgh for the 2025 season, confident he can still be a difference-maker for a team trying to get back toward postseason contention.

RANGERS: Texas and free-agent designated hitter Joc Pederson agreed on a contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

The Rangers will be the third team in three years for Pederson, who rebounded from a sub-par 2023 season with San Francisco to hit a career-best .275 with 23 homers and 64 RBI last season with Arizona.

METS: Sean Manaea is set to return to the New York Mets on a $75 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

