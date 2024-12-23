AUGUSTA — The first court appearance of the woman arrested Friday and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old in Sidney was delayed Monday after attorneys agreed to push back the appearance.

Megan McDonald, 39, was scheduled to make her initial appearance via videoconference at 1 p.m. Monday. But District Court Judge David Mitchell said McDonald will instead make an in-person appearance at 10 a.m. Friday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

French said attorneys from both defense and prosecution came to an agreement shortly before Monday’s scheduled appearance after McDonald’s attorneys — who were not named in court Monday — requested the delay. It was not clear why the request was made.

McDonald, 39, was charged Friday afternoon, Maine State Police said in a statement issued Friday evening. She was scheduled to make her initial appearance at the Capital Judical Center at 1 p.m.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to conduct a wellbeing check Friday morning after a woman reported to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office in Auburn that an incident had taken place at her Sidney residence, state police said. Deputies conducting the welfare check at a Summerhaven Road residence found a 14-year-old boy dead.

The woman who made the report was not identified by state police.

But a partially redacted Androscoggin County dispatch log shows Megan K. McDonald made the report. The Morning Sentinel obtained the log Monday through a public records request under Maine’s Freedom of Access Act.

“A female comes to the front door and rings the doorbell,” a dispatcher wrote in log notes. “I answer from dispatch and ask what I can help her with. She states she wants to report a murder. I ask her where and she states Syndey.”

It was unclear Monday why McDonald reported the crime in Androscoggin County — about a 40-mile drive from her home.

The 14-year-old boy has not been identified by authorities as of Monday at noon. A state police spokesperson said Saturday in an email that releasing the name would be up to the attorney general’s office. A spokesperson for that office, which prosecutes all homicides in Maine, said Monday morning in an email that the name had not yet been released.

Police were seen throughout the day Friday investigating at 2005 Summerhaven Road, a house near the Augusta-Sidney line.

Megan McDonald is listed as the owner of 2005 Summerhaven Road in property records.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Friday and found the manner of death of the 14-year-old to be homicide, caused by “a combination of asphyxiation, manual strangulation, and sharp force injury,” Maine State Police said.

McDonald is being held without bail.

McDonald’s jail booking photo, taken after her arrest Friday, appears to show McDonald wearing a smock generally used as part of a suicide prevention protocol, and that her hair had been patchily shaved.

It was also unclear Monday morning whether the boy involved in the killing is a local student who school officials Friday said had died.

Carl Gartley, the superintendent of Regional School Unit 18, said in an announcement Friday that a Messalonskee High School student had died and the incident was being investigated by police. Sidney is one of the towns served by the Oakland-based district.

This story will be updated.

