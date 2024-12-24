NEW GLOUCESTER – Elizabeth B. Hazlett, 75, of New Gloucester, died peacefully on Dec. 8, 2024 at her home surrounded by family.

Liz was born on April 25, 1949 in Presque Isle to James A. Bishop and Frances Hamilton Bishop, both deceased. After graduating from Presque Isle High School in 1967, she attended Skidmore College from 1967-1968 and earned a B.A. in history from the University of Southern Maine in 1973.

Liz was an avid reader and a lifelong student of history and politics. She worked in bookstores, libraries and was an editor and columnist for a local paper. After working as a professional insurance adjuster in the early 80’s, she pursued a career in title abstracting, which lasted over 30 years. Liz enjoyed tracing the histories of properties so much that she could often be found in her spare time researching a friend or neighbor’s recent home purchase (her family may have called this “spying”).

Her educational pursuits led her to become a strong advocate for human rights. Liz and her husband of 52 years, Nick, were co-founders of the Maine Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans against the War. She advocated for women, minorities and the working class in many forms – from protests and boycotts to speaking at town meetings on behalf of her community members. A first impression of Liz may have been that she was small and quiet, but anyone that took the time to get to know her found a rich wealth of fiery compassion and wisdom. She was always willing to provide educated, historical insight about the state of the world, and wasn’t afraid to put those making unqualified claims in their place. This quality left a lasting impression on many who will always remember her with love and the utmost respect.

Liz was also known for being a patient and selfless provider for her family, both through work and emotional support. She was a sympathetic ear and a fierce advocate for her children to be independent and self-sufficient. If she were here to read this, however, she would probably shrug it off and say she wanted to be remembered as a cat lady, because she really loved kitties.

Liz is survived by her daughter Nicole J. Hazlett of New Gloucester, her son Peter N. Hazlett Jr. and his wife Meredith of Falmouth; her grandson Harland K. Hazlett of Falmouth; her brother James Bishop of Carrabassett Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future, date and location details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a women’s advocacy organization of your choice

