SACO – Roland “Bing” Martin, 87, of Ferry Road passed away on Dec. 20, 2024, at his residence. He was born on July 6, 1937 in Connor, Maine, the son of Joseph and Irene Lizotte Martin. Bing attended local schools.

He worked for several years at Jim’s Market in Saco and for over 40 years at Garland Manufacturing, retiring in 2008.

He was a member of the 50-plus club in Biddeford. Bing loved spending time with his family and especially his grandson Joshua. He and his wife, Jocelyn, traveled to Ireland and Scotland. Bing could be found helping his neighbors with yard work and taking great care of the neighbor’s dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jocelyn Janson Martin of Saco; a son David Martin of Old Orchard Beach and his wife Diane; a grandson Joshua Martin of Old Orchard Beach and his wife Alika; a sister Beverly Plourde of Thomaston, Conn., a brother Roy Martin of Litchfield, Conn.; a great-granddaughter Adeleia; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are to be held Saturday Dec. 28, 2024 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St, Saco. A funeral outside of Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

American Diabetes Association

P.O. Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

Copy the Story Link