Just in time for the holidays, Fiona, a former broodmare for 17 years, found a forever home at Darrowby Farm Sanctuary in Jefferson.

When Josie McAllister, a local who surrendered a steer to the sanctuary in 2022, rescued Fiona from an auction pen, she noticed that her red coat had deep scars. She was skin and bones and, justifiably so, very anxious. As McAllister began rehabilitating Fiona, she realized she required more than a temporary reprieve — she needed a place where her safety was assured.

“She deserved the softest landing possible,” said McAllister. “And now, I know that she will get just that — and some.”

Darrowby provides a refuge for neglected, abused and abandoned farm animals. Co-owners Amanda Glenn and Andy Theriault believe their residents deserve to live long lives alongside humans in symbiotic, not hierarchical, relationships.

“We treat our animals like people,” said Glenn, “because to us, they are.”

Related Lincoln County farm sanctuary calls for volunteers

Thanks to the support of the Foxwynd Foundation, Fiona found a new home before the coldest months of the season.

Advertisement

All animals at the farm sanctuary are surrendered or rescued. However, medical care is expensive. According to a 2023 Synchrony study, “Equine Lifetime of Care,” health care for a backyard horse can cost up to $290,000.

Glenn applied for the Foxwynd grant last year to pay for the spaying and neutering of nine piglets. When the Alfred Waterboro Veterinary Hospital finished the procedure, ample funding remained, making it possible to accept Fiona when given the chance.

“The Foxwynd Foundation and the Bentley family are delighted to have supported Fiona in finding a safe and loving home at Darrowby Farm Sanctuary,” said Pamela Villagra, Foxwynd’s executive director. “It is a privilege to be part of stories like this, where lives once filled with challenges are transformed into lives filled with hope.”

‘The best holiday gift’

The Darrowby logo features a horse named Jay above a pig named Empress, the first two animals accepted by the farm sanctuary.

Glenn and Theriault needed time to regroup after Jay’s death last fall. They weren’t the only ones grieving; horses Chey and Flash were also mourning.

When Fiona was first introduced to the two horses, she was scared and often squealed, running away. Glenn gradually brought them together, and within a week, they shared the same pasture and barn at night.

Advertisement

“Even when [Fiona] is scared, she gives things a second chance,” said Glenn. “The other horses were very territorial about defending their hay bags, leading to a bit of a ‘musical chairs’ scenario during meals. But now, Friona has chosen her eating spot and confidently asserts herself without hesitation.”

She became emotional when she described how special it is to have a trio of horses again, calling it the “best holiday gift” one could receive.

“Fiona is joyful and has a deep capacity for happiness,” said Glenn. “Her warmth is particularly striking. Every time I visit, she wraps her neck around me. She is full of love, and despite her past, she is trusting.”

As 2025 approaches, the farm sanctuary hopes to develop a consistent schedule of volunteers to plan projects and manage operations more effectively. In addition to Glenn and Theriault, only two others pitch help, one who comes weekly and the other biweekly.

For those interested in donating to support the acquisition of future animals, including horses, pigs, goats, cows, ducks and more, darrowbyfarmsanctuary.org/donate.

This year, Glenn has made holiday calendars to sell. If interested, email amanda@darrowbyfarmsanctuary.org to place an order.

Copy the Story Link