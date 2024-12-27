I felt stopped in my tracks reading on the front page about the music venue being proposed by Mile Marker Investments (“Developers propose new 3,300-seat music venue in downtown Portland,” Dec. 20). We moved here from the Boston suburbs in 1987. One of the few concerns I had about the move was: Would Portland have enough music (of a wide variety of types), theater and other cultural activities to foster my own interests and to expose my very young children to the same?
The transformation in downtown Portland and its surroundings, since then, has exceeded my expectations many times over. Between the spectacular Merrill Auditorium, the Cross Insurance Arena (former Civic Center), the State Theatre, Thompson’s Point and the recently renovated space at the Portland Conservatory of Music, (not to mention the easily accessible Westbrook Performing Arts Center), I surely see no need for an additional music venue. I have attended music events at all of these locations and find the range of possibilities more than adequate. (There is, however, still a need for additional affordable parking for such events in the crowded downtown area).
We don’t want/need an MGM Music Hall at Fenway-type of structure. Please stop trying to make Portland into a Boston. We love it, musically and otherwise, the way it is.
Cynthia Cox Wilcox
Cumberland Center
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.