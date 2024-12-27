TOPSHAM – Linda Violet (Gagnon) Dow, 77, of Topsham, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2024, after a brief illness.

﻿Linda was born on July 25, 1947, to the late Roger and Violet (Ouellette) Gagnon in Van Buren, Maine. Linda graduated from Hermon High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart Richard Dow in 1966. After a 20 year Navy career, Linda and Richard settled in Topsham in 1986.

﻿Linda was a homemaker and worked at the Navy Commissary. She enjoyed being at home, time with family and lunch outings with her friend Patricia Myrick of Brunswick.

﻿Linda was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 41 years, Richard. Linda is survived by her daughter, Kelly Fike and her husband Rory of Brunswick, her son, Randy Dow and his wife Amy of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandsons Colby Fike of Gorham, Bailey Fike of Westbrook, and Alex Dow of Denver, Colo.; sisters Carlita Hillman of Bowdoin, Sandra Jackson of Delray Beach, Fla., Helen Allen of Brunswick, Laurie Cable of Vernon, Conn. and brother Milton Gagnon of Glenburn.

﻿Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests

donations be made to a charity of your choice

