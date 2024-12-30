Moose Landing Marina in Naples, a Marina Holdings company, has been named Best Small Marina by Marina Dock Age Magazine.

Each year Marina Dock Age recognizes outstanding marinas in the United States by selecting one “small” marina (under 250 slips) and one “large” marina (over 250 slips) based on their overall business practices, customer service, environmental responsibility and contributions to the marina industry, according to a Moose Landing Marina press release.

The award was presented during the annual Docks Expo, held in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Marina Dock Age Magazine,” said Steve Arnold, Owner of Marina Holdings. “This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our team, as well as the loyalty and support of our customers. We’re committed to providing an exceptional experience for boaters, and this award motivates us to continue enhancing our services and facilities for years to come.”

Moose Landing’s 15-acre property has over 1,000 feet of water frontage and offers easy access to both Long and Sebago lakes. Located on Brandy Pond in Naples, the full-service marina has over 200 deep water slips, a boat launch ramp, a double-sided fuel dock and a fleet of rental boats.

