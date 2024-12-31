Longtime law enforcement officer Craig Sanford has been named major of operations at York County Sheriff’s Office and will begin his new duties Jan. 6.

Sanford’s chief responsibility in the role will be patrol operations, said York County Sheriff William L. King, but the job involves much more – a job description outlines an array of duties, from evaluating employees to establishing departmental policies, serving as a community liaison, assisting in budget preparation, and more.

Sanford, of Shapleigh, began his law enforcement career as a Military Police officer with the U.S. Army. Following the conclusion of his four-year hitch, he joined Sanford Police Department and worked his way through the ranks to become deputy police chief, a role he served in for two years, prior to departing after more than 22 years with the agency. Sanford next became chief of Police in Kennebunkport, a job he held for 13 years until he retired in May 2024.

He likes to be busy.

“It’s how I’m wired,” Sanford said.

That was evident in Kennebunkport, where Sanford frequently conducted traffic stops and was known to change a tire when it was needed.

Retirement brought new opportunities for the retired cop who doesn’t like to be idle – Sanford became a reserve civil deputy with the sheriff’s office and soon thereafter, a full-time civil deputy.

The major of operations opportunity arose when the current major in the position, Katherine Mone, ran for and was elected Sheriff of Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the November election. She will take up her duties there in early January.

York County Commissioners unanimously approved Sanford’s appointment to the major of operations position Dec. 18.

Raised in Waterboro, Sanford has always lived in York County with the exception of his military service, and as a longtime municipal law enforcement officer, is familiar with the sheriff’s office.

“I think I have the ability to add to the whole atmosphere here,” he said.

King, the sheriff, agrees.

“Craig Sanford brings a wealth of experience to the York County Sheriff’s Office,” said King. “He is familiar with the challenges of rural patrol and is a welcome addition to our command staff.”

Tammy Wells is a media specialist with York County Government.

