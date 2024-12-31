SACO – Joseph Ovide “Lucien” Trahan passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2024. He was born on June 20, 1932, in Winslow. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and his beloved second wife, Ada Trahan.For complete obituary please go to http://www.dcpate.comSpecial thanks to Atlantic Heights retirement community and staff for their dedicated care of Lucien and Ada.Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, 3-5 p.m., at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. A mass and burial will be held in the spring at St. Frances Cemetery in Waterville.If you’d like to make a donation in honor of Lucien, please choose either a local animal shelter or the Maine Honor Flight program(mainehonorflight.org).
