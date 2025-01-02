Asta Blauenfeldt scored 16 points and Maine beat UMass Lowell, 54-39, in an America East women’s basketball game on Thursday night in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Black Bears (6-8, 1-0 America East) outscored the River Hawks (2-11, 0-1) trailed by two at the end of the first quarter, but made three 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the second quarter to take the lead for good.

UP NEXT WHO: Bryant at UMaine WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday STREAMING: ESPN+

Caroline Bornemann added 12 points and nine rebounds for Maine. Olivia Rockwood also had 12 points.

Sydney Watkins had 12 points and Abbey Lindsey added 10 for UMass Lowell.

