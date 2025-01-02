Asta Blauenfeldt scored 16 points and Maine beat UMass Lowell, 54-39, in an America East women’s basketball game on Thursday night in Lowell, Massachusetts.
The Black Bears (6-8, 1-0 America East) outscored the River Hawks (2-11, 0-1) trailed by two at the end of the first quarter, but made three 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the second quarter to take the lead for good.
Caroline Bornemann added 12 points and nine rebounds for Maine. Olivia Rockwood also had 12 points.
Sydney Watkins had 12 points and Abbey Lindsey added 10 for UMass Lowell.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.