FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt announced Thursday that rookie quarterback Drake Maye will start the season finale Sunday against the Bills.

Maye was listed as limited in practice Wednesday because of a right hand injury. Head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that Maye would play if healthy after leaving the door open for multiple possibilities at quarterback during his media appearances Monday.

Van Pelt said Thursday that Maye looked good in practice despite the injury.

“He’ll be starting the game, for sure,” Van Pelt said. “Excited to get him another opportunity. Talked about more opportunities for him to just continue to grow. This gives him an opportunity to play a team we just played two weeks ago, have a good understanding of what they did in our game.”

Van Pelt also confirmed that the intention is for Maye to play the entire game.

“We’re playing the game to win the game, for sure,” Van Pelt said. “We’ll see how it goes from that point. But yes, that’s the intent.”

Some inside the Patriots organization might not have a motivation to win Week 18, since the team currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Van Pelt, Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington could be coaching with their jobs on the line, however, so there’s no reason for them to try to lose to a Bills team that will be resting starters with the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs locked up.

With a win, the Patriots could move as far down as No. 4 in the draft order.

If the Patriots wind up with the No. 1 overall pick, it would increase their chances of being able to trade down with a quarterback-needy team and get additional draft capital. The Patriots would likely need to stay put at No. 4 overall to take the best player available at a position of need.

THE PATRIOTS ARE at least preparing rookie quarterback Joe Milton III to play Sunday. How the game plays out will determine if he actually gets his first playing time of the season.

Milton took his first first-team practice reps of the season Wednesday. The Tennessee product has been relegated to scout-team duty as the emergency third quarterback for the first 17 weeks of the season.

“It went well. I felt like I was in college again, basically, taking reps,” Milton said. “It felt great just to make sure my eyes were right, make sure my footwork’s right with the concepts or the run game. It felt great. It felt awesome. Felt like a kid again, for sure.”

Van Pelt left open the possibility that Milton could play Sunday despite the fact that the Patriots are planning to have Maye start and intend to have him play the whole game.

“I think he’s done a great job all year. The stuff that he does on the scout team has been impressive. His ability to throw the ball, he’s an elite passer in that regard. So, we’ll see. We have all three guys ready to go. We’ll make that decision later in the week, but if he does get in there, excited to see what he can do.”

Milton said he hasn’t heard from coaches that he’s going to play Sunday. Coaches came in on Tuesday at noon and told the quarterbacks just like they do every week to study as if they’re going to be the starting quarterback.

“Excited but also very humble,” Milton said when asked about his feelings at the possibility of playing or being active against the Bills. “Just because it’s Week 18, and I’ve been waiting 17 weeks to finally get an opportunity. So, if the opportunity presents itself, make sure that I’m ready but also just another chance to go out there and step on the grass.

“Not too many people get this opportunity, and a lot of people back at home, they’re wishing. I know they got smiles on their faces even when they sleep hearing about this or seeing it on social media that I may have an opportunity. Just having these reps and having this opportunity means a lot.”

The Patriots selected Maye third overall and Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Patriots elected to keep Maye, Milton and Jacoby Brissett after training camp and cut Bailey Zappe.

Milton started his career at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee. He started 21 games during his college career and went 13-8, completing 60.9% of his passes for 4,303 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 139 times for 892 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

