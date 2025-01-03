FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Change is on the horizon with the Patriots wrapping up another lost season. One question left unanswered is if the team will make wholesale changes to the coaching staff or if certain members will be scapegoated.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, whose own job security has been questioned, was asked Friday if he’ll have final say in changes to the coaching staff or if other people in the organization will have a say.

“Well, it’s the first time I’ve gotten to the end of a season,” Mayo said. “So, as I said, I’ve been in constant communication with ownership, and I’m sure those conversations will be had.”

Mayo was asked Friday what offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt — another coach whose job security is in question — has brought to the team in terms of leadership.

“Steadiness. He’s a steady guy,” was all Mayo would say.

“I mean, there are a lot of different things I could say, but he asked me the most important,” Mayo said when asked “anything more?” “It’s steadiness.”

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK Drake Maye was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week with a right-hand ailment.

The Patriots have been consistent this week saying Maye is expected to start.

Jacoby Brissett and Joe Milton III are behind Maye on the depth chart. Milton received his first first-team reps of the season at practice this week, though Mayo wouldn’t say Friday if the sixth-round pick would be active for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Center Ben Brown (concussion), cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (shoulder) have all been ruled out.

Maye, safety Kyle Dugger (ankle/quadricep), tight end Hunter Henry (foot) and linebackers Anfernee Jennings (knee), Titus Leo (ankle) and Sione Takitaki (knee) are questionable to play.

PATRIOTS LINEBACKER Jahlani Tavai was given the opportunity to walk back comments he made Friday morning on WEEI, saying that fans “just gotta know their place.”

Tavai didn’t exactly do that. He did explain why he made his comments on the radio about fans booing and chanting “fire (Jerod) Mayo) during Saturday’s loss to the Chargers, however.

“It’s just frustrations. It’s not the outcome that we wanted, and it’s not the production that we want to put out there,” Tavai said. “I’m always going to defend my guys. And that’s who I am and that’s who I’m going to be for however many years the man above blesses me with. I’m always going to defend my peoples.”

Tavai was asked if he understood why fans were upset by his comments on the radio.

“I understand why they can be frustrated. But that being said, there shouldn’t be anybody more frustrated than the guys who are out there busting their butt,” Tavai said. “So I’m not here to listen to outside noise and especially during the game. You know, if they’re fans, be fans. Be like — you know — support us. They’ve supported us throughout worst seasons, but don’t be a critic. I’m not going to your job and telling you how you’re doing your job. I’m not that type of person.

“If you’re being a true fan, and that’s what I’m saying. Like, support. We need the support that we that y’all been giving us since Day 1. I’m not I’m not trying to tell anybody to change up on what they want to do. So that’s not what my — that’s not what I’m trying to get at. I’m just trying to say, like, I’m going to defend my guys, whether it’s a player, whether it’s a coach or someone who’s out here busting their butt, that’s who I am.”

Tavai was asked what sort of reaction he expects to get from fans on Sunday.

“I’m not trying to get a reaction. I’m trying to show that we are frustrated too. I don’t like being a loser; I (expletive) hate to lose,” Tavai said. “I’m frustrated, too. I’m not trying to poke buttons and stuff against the fans. I’m just going to be real. I’m going to say what I’m saying — I’m defending my own. That’s it. Are you guys gonna let somebody come talk to y’all peoples like that? No, so if that clears it up, then that clears it up. It is what it is, man. I’m not trying to step on toes. What I said is what I said.

“I apologize to anybody whose feelings got hurt. But I’m going to defend my own.”

Earlier, Tavai also said, “to anybody who was offended, that’s not who I am” and “if that clears up a lot of stuff, and if people still don’t like it, then whatever, it is what it is.”

