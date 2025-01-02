We have front-row seats for a major fight, perhaps the constitutional fight of the century.

Three contenders are in the ring, each a heavyweight. They are the Congress, the Supreme Court and President-elect Donald Trump, who just got involved. The outcome could reveal which of them wields the greatest power.

Last April, Congress passed with overwhelming majorities, including all four Maine members, and President Biden signed a law ordering ByteDance, the owner of the social media giant TikTok, either to sell it or shut it down. The new unconditional federal law gave ByteDance until Jan. 19 to act. The president is ultimately responsible for carrying it out.

China has a record of stealing or accessing U.S. data. This week, the Treasury Department reported a “major incident” of Chinese hacking. China has been formally designated as an American adversary.

Congress, Biden and former president Trump have all expressed concern about the control of ByteDance by China of a company that has access to personal information of millions of Americans. While he was president, Trump tried to shut it down, but was blocked by the courts.

But ByteDance understandably opposed the law, so it challenged it on the grounds that Congress had exceeded its authority under the Constitution. Because the First Amendment is meant to prevent government interference with freedom of speech, it claimed that Congress had gone too far.

Advertisement

If ByteDance did not divest, the requirement to end the millions of communications that take place on TikTok would amount to federal control of speech. The company also stated that it is owned by international shareholders, not the Chinese government. But Congress had decided that China controlled it, and that decision is not the key issue.

The case went first to a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington. All three found that Congress had not violated the Constitution, because it acted in the interest of national security. The judges had been appointed by presidents Reagan, Obama and Trump, making it difficult to call its ruling partisan. ByteDance appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Court is trying to act quickly on the appeal. It must decide whether Congress exceeded its legal powers, but it will not decide if TikTok must close. That is a judgment for ByteDance, which could resolve the matter by selling, though the law requires it to have a buyer lined up by Jan. 19.

If the Court decides that Congress acted constitutionally, then ByteDance must quickly act. If it finds that Congress exceeded its powers, ByteDance may continue to operate TikTok.

President-elect Trump’s lawyers recently requested that the Court delay its proceedings until after he takes office on January 20. They claim that Trump is uniquely qualified to negotiate a resolution of the issue of China’s control. In effect, Congress and the Court should back off and turn the matter over to him.

Trump’s last-minute move seems to ignore the fact that the law takes effect if not declared unconstitutional. He might try to avoid that point by quickly deciding that China is not an adversary of the U.S., despite earlier findings by Biden, Congress and himself.

Advertisement

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump became quite popular on TikTok and told voters that he would not let it close down. This may be the reason why he has changed his views on its threat to America security and the privacy of its users.

Trump has put the Supreme Court and most of the GOP members of both the House and Senate on the spot. In effect, he has asserted that both his role as president and his superior powers of negotiation should displace the normal legislative and judicial operations of the federal government. On January 19, Trump will not yet be president, so can he now make this claim?

When the Court decided that the president has almost unlimited powers, it might not have thought he would want the Court itself to defer to him. Now, the Court is on trial and will reveal how it reacts to his pressure to step aside and let him settle the matter. If it gives Trump what he seeks, it would surely have to be seen as a partisan, political body.

He would ignore a law backed by his own supporters, who responded to his opposition to China. That’s possible, since he has explored ignoring another long-standing law that limits presidential spending powers. His unusual Court filing is extravagant in its self-praise, making it appear that he deserves deference not usually given to presidents.

The conflict is about whether Congress acted constitutionally, if the Court should suspend acting when asked by the president-elect, and if the election empowers the president to rule rather than to govern within a system of checks and balances.

All that makes for a big fight.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

Copy the Story Link