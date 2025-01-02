With the holiday season wrapping up, you may wonder where to drag your browning Christmas tree. While the transfer station is always an option, this year, Georgetown and Arrowsic residents have another choice: putting them to work restoring dunes at Reid State Park.

Planting shrubs along the coast has proven effective at Popham Beach, according to Peter Slovinsky, a marine geologist with the Maine Geological Survey. In under a year, the effort restored nearly 120 feet of erosion.

“A trial effort at Willard Beach inspired the Popham project,” Slovinsky said. “And now Reid State Park is catching on — it’s the domino effect.”

Fierce coastal storms battered Reid State Park last January, leaving the beaches vulnerable to another winter season. Friends of Reid State Park, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting Georgetown’s shoreline, hopes integrating this natural solution will help rebuild the lost dunes, as it has in Phippsburg.

Continued winter monitoring at Popham

The Christmas trees at Popham Beach are arranged to resemble natural dune ridges.

“Our work restored a good portion of lost dunes between the Middle and Western path,” Slovinksy said. “Last year, we saw a 40-100 feet loss in this section; this year, it’s only receded 5-15 feet.”

Since last March, staff members have been photographing dune growth and conducting sporadic GPS surveys. The most recent review, completed in August, compiled data to update the state geological survey and showcase the extent of ongoing erosion.

Those interested can use the beach mapping viewer to explore dune changes for each beach, including Reid State Park.

Since dunes take roughly two seasons to recover fully, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s project permit mandates ongoing monitoring of the dunes to assess winter storm impacts and ensure adequate protection for upland habitats.

Popham won’t be accepting tree donations this season, as there are enough left over from last year to continue maintaining the dunes.

“It’ll be interesting to see what this winter brings,” Slovinsky said. “Placing Christmas trees or driftwood, beach scraping, and planting dune grass aims to create a stronger defense against seasonal storms. I can’t predict the outcome, but I can say that, based on our progress, Popham is in a much less vulnerable position than it was.”

‘The taller the dunes, the better’

Slovinsky said the taller the dunes, the better they are at protecting the upland pitch pine habitat and the essential nesting and foraging space for many coastal migratory species, including piping plovers.

A peninsula over, at Reid State Park, two dominant systems — Mile Stretch Beach and Half Mile Beach — are separated by Todd’s Point headland.

“Unlike Popham, there is no bathhouse behind the dunes,” said Slovinsky, who has been working closely with Reid State Park Manager Haylee Parsons to help translate the project. “Our goal is to restore the dunes near the main parking lot and Todd’s Point, where the paths to the beach have been significantly eroded.”

The trees gathered on Jan. 4 and 5 will be laid out in March to capture southwest winds and maximize sand retention.

Georgetown and Arrowsic tree collection

Jim Peavey, president of the Friends of Reid State Park, has mobilized a volunteer team to streamline collection.

Donations will be accepted at the park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Georgetown residents can use a truck and trailer service by placing their trees on the curb. Arrowsic residents are asked to leave their trees at the Town Hall at 340 Arrowsic Road or transfer them directly to the park.

“After last year’s storms, we organized volunteer clean-up days,” Peavy said. “Luckily, we’ve never been short of helpers. It seems everyone’s up for creating a more sustainable shore.”

Friends of Reid State Park has several projects planned for 2025. To get involved, visit the group’s website for upcoming opportunities.

