PORTLAND – With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Irene H. Esposito, a vibrant and loving soul who brought joy, laughter, and care to all who knew her. Irene left this world on Dec. 29, 2024, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by her adoring family.

Born on Aug. 3, 1952, in Portland to Santino and Mary Tracey Giusti, Irene shone brightly all through life, graduating from Portland High School and going on to graduating as the valedictorian of her Certified Nursing Assistant course, she dedicated her career to caring for others. Her work at Devonshire Manor, Gorham House, and in private duty care reflected her boundless compassion and nurturing spirit.

Irene’s faith was her guiding light. A devoted member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, she found strength in her relationship with God and uplifted others through her steadfast prayers and belief in the power of love.

Her family meant everything to her, and Irene’s kitchen was the heart of countless cherished memories. Whether cooking her famous Sunday dinners or creating extravagant holiday feasts including but not limited to her one of a kind Italian cookies, she made every meal feel like a celebration. Her home was a warm gathering place filled with delicious aromas, hearty laughter, and the magic of togetherness.

Irene had a sparkle in her eye and a wickedly funny sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes. She adored crafting imaginative and hilarious stories for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, weaving tales that will live on in their hearts. Her feisty personality, quick wit, and deep love for her family made her a true one-of-a-kind. Her main goals were to love her family fiercely, and to ensure that they stay true to themselves and to always treat others how they would want to be treated.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Richard M. Esposito; her sons Peter Esposito (Aimee) and Rick Esposito (Kimberly), her daughters Sarah Esposito and Jessica Holland (Michael); her sister, Mary-Jo Hunt (Lincoln); 12 grandchildren, Maryellen, Kayla, Abigayl, Dominic, Anthony, Kaleb, Emma, Vincent, Giovanna, Bailey, Kensley, and Grace; and four precious great-grandchildren. Irene was deeply loved by her extended family and countless friends, each holding a special place in her heart.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton, with a funeral service outside of mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at a later date.

Irene’s legacy of love, humor, and faith will forever shine in the hearts of those who knew her. She was a caretaker, a storyteller, and above all, the heart of her family. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s honor to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092, or

St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital,

262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

