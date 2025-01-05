PORTLAND – James Coffin, 84, passed away peacefully the evening of Dec. 30, 2024.

James Edward Coffin was born in Brewer on April 3, 1940, the first of six children born to Charles E. Coffin, Sr. and Stella (Wilson) Coffin. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Deering High School class of 1958. He then attended and graduated from LeTourneau College, Longview, Texas. He and his family attended Glenwood Square Baptist Church, Portland for many years.

During his career as a claims adjuster he worked at Kemper Insurance, USF&G, and retired from Travelers Insurance Co. His hobby was anything with wheels and a motor including cars, motorcycles and snowmobiles. He enjoyed racing at Beech Ridge Speedway, Scarborough for many years. Upon retiring he loved watching his son, Steve, and grandchildren continue the tradition. During Maine winters he spent many hours snowmobiling, often in Eustis. He owned homes in Westbrook, Windham and Lehigh Acres, Fla.

James was predeceased by his infant daughter, Patricia; his former wife and mother of his children, Judith (Grew) Coffin; and best friend, Donald “Donnie” Peters.

Surviving and missing him are his sons Wayne Alan Coffin and Stephen Michael Coffin; and longtime girlfriend, Kelly Poland Roussel; his grandchildren, Caleb and Lauren; his brothers and their wives, Charles and Patricia Coffin, David and Kathleen Coffin, Paul and Gloria Coffin, John and Sharon Coffin, and sister, Elizabeth Coldwell (husband Donald – deceased). Surviving also are 11 nieces and nephews and their families.

The family would like to thank the kind, compassionate staff of Birchwoods at Canco, Portland and Compassus Hospice for the care they afforded James.

His life will be celebrated privately at a later date. Interment is at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Congress Street, Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. To share memories and condolences with the family please go to http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

