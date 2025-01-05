SCARBOROUGH – Mary T. (DeFrancesco) Leasure, 93, passed away on Dec. 30, 2024 in Massachusetts, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Dec. 24, 1931, in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary Frances (Cerminara) DeFrancesco.

Mary was a native of the State of Pennsylvania but resided in the State of Maine most of her life.

After completing high school, and obtaining a degree in Business Administration, Mary worked as an executive secretary for the Naval Ordnance Research Laboratory at University Park, State College, Pennsylvania, with Top-Secret Clearance. While working in this position, Mary and one of the chief executive officers collaborated on several patents directed toward the field of business.

Mary then took a sabbatical to raise a family of five sons and one daughter, who grew up to be professionals in the field of architecture, engineering, and teaching.

Upon her return to the business sector, she was chosen by the governor of Maine for the position of executive secretary for the Maine State Board of Registration of Architects and Landscape Architects. She held that position for five years.

Mary was appointed executive secretary of The Herald Group (a Maine development group with many design-build construction projects underway).

She later became director of Leasure Enterprises, a real estate sales and marketing company. She became the office manager and bookkeeper for the firm, John H. Leasure Architect, Inc. Mary directed all the administrative and secretarial duties for IDEA, Inc. in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Far East.

Mary was a member of St. John Paul II Parish, and along with her husband John, they were members of the St. Bartholomew Choir for many years.

She prayed the Rosary every day while watching the EWTN Rosary Service on TV. Mary also attended Mass every week, and if not able to attend, watched Catholic Mass on TV, mainly Services from the Vatican, especially at Christmas and Easter. She looked forward to the Season of Lent and attending the Stations of the Cross every week with her children.

Family was at the heart of Mary’s life. She loved attending the DeFrancesco Family reunion each year in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania for an entire weekend of conversation, pool parties, games, themed costume parties and performances. John and Mary were wonderful dancers; when they graced the dance floor, their family would watch in awe! Mary also looked forward to get-togethers at her children’s homes and lake houses where she enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always welcomed family visiting her, bringing donuts or her favorite food, along with gatherings at various restaurants around town.

She also loved visits with her dear friend, Linda, every week, always with coffee and donuts or other sweets. They were sometimes joined by her husband, Jerry. They were both very close friends and extra special to Mary.

Mary was always very proud when her husband framed their puzzles after they were completed. She was always an avid competitor and had a passion for playing Bridge every week in Portland with a Bridge group. She was always eager to be the number one team. Mary lived independently after the passing of her husband, while at home, she enjoyed the challenge of large and complicated crossword puzzles.

Mary was a devout Catholic who loved the Lord and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, John H. Leasure; son, David Leasure; and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, John M. and his wife Margaret Leasure, Deborah and her husband Joe Ronzo, Joseph and his wife Deanne Leasure, Mark Leasure, Paul and his wife Lisanne Leasure; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10, at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Rd., Cape Elizabeth. A burial will take place in the Spring of 2025 at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Mary’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or online at

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate;

Mary was always so grateful for the care they provided to her late husband; or donate in Mary’s memory to

Catholic Charites at:

https://www.ccmaine.org/donate/in-memory-gifts,

Development Office,

P.O. Box 10660,

Portland, ME 04104-6060

