STANDISH – Wayne Hall, 57, of Standish, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2024 surrounded by his wife and children.

He is survived by his wife Colleen Hall; his children Benjamin Hall, Ashley Conley, his son-in-law, Sean Conley, Nolan Hall of Utah, Gerrett McPherson and his daughter-in-law, Lindsey McPherson; his grandchildren Savannah Hall, James Conley, Calvin McPherson and Millicent McPherson; along with his mother, Roxanne Hall; brother, Dennis Hall; his wife Susan Hall; sisters Bonnie and Vickie Hall.

He was predeceased by his father, Phillip Hall; and his brother, Kris Hall.

Wayne will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, the fun he would bring anywhere that he went, and the fact he could always make you laugh. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, racing, card and yard games, boating, camping, trips to Key West, dad jokes, spending time with his family and friends, after work safety meetings, and being the greatest heating tech in Southern Maine.

He was a thoughtful, caring husband and father who always put his family first. But there was nothing he loved more than being a grandfather along with the sleepovers and time spent with his grandchildren.

Wayne’s wishes were to not have any services; however a celebration of life will be held Summer 2025.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, who helped Wayne tremendously through his battle.

