Families skate at the Thompson’s Point Rink. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

The Thompson’s Point skating rink offers free skate rentals during public skating sessions every Thursday.

This will save you $6 that you can spend instead on goodies from the rink side Basecamp, including local craft beer, signature cocktails and assorted nibbles.

For January, Thursday public skate sessions are noon-1:30 p.m. this week, 2-4 p.m. Jan 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 7-9 p.m. Jan. 30.

Reservations are required for all sessions and can be made at thompsonspointrink.com. Admission for public skate sessions is $12 for ages 5 and up, free for 4 and under.

