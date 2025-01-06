As we conclude our holiday celebrations in the United States, people in Gaza continue to be slaughtered, terrorized, tortured and starved. On Dec. 26, 2024, the Gaza Health Ministry reported the death of four infants within 72 hours from the cold. How is this possible? Because their families are living in tents in the winter, with no protection.

Everything has been destroyed by Israel as part of the “Generals’ Plan,” explained by Maj. Gen. (ret.) Giora Eiland, former IDF planning and operations chief: “We have to tell the residents of north Gaza that they have one week to evacuate the territory, which then becomes a military zone; (a zone) in which every figure is a target and, most importantly, no supplies enter this territory.”

Of course, it’s bad PR for the Biden administration to acknowledge any of this is happening because the U.S. supplies the majority of weapons for Israel’s genocide. And good PR is essential. A cautionary tale is the demise of a recent Famine Early Warning System (FEWS) Network report stating that as soon as next month, “deaths from starvation will likely pass famine levels in northern Gaza … owing to Israel’s ‘near-total blockade’ of food and other aid.”

The Biden administration was less than pleased with this report by one of the leading global providers of “timely, accurate, evidence-based and transparent early warning information.” Consequently, the report was “retracted.”

And so, the genocide can continue.

Connie Jenkins

Belfast

Copy the Story Link