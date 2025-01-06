After withstanding fierce winter storms like those that devastate Midcoast communities in January 2024, another wave of emotional and financial stress begins.

Recovery from such storms can take years, both in terms of rebuilding infrastructure and mental health. After processing loss, people may feel trapped in a nightmare version of their hometown. Organizers with the Social Resilience Project (SRP) are working to help with the psychological aftermath of disaster.

The SRP initiative was launched to strengthen connections between community members and decision-makers across sectors (business, conservation, emergency management, municipal and social services) to better prepare for, respond to and recover from calamities.

After last year’s storms, local organizations teamed up to direct the project, including Maine Sea Grant, the Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, Bowdoin College, Blue Sky Planning Solutions and Resilient Communities.

“Social resilience is the idea that people can ‘bounce forward’ after a disruptive event,” said Kristen Grant, Maine Sea Grant Senior Extension program manager. “This is different than bouncing back. Returning to normal would put vulnerable individuals at a disadvantage. By leveraging available resources, the goal is to improve everyone’s situation after adversity.”

A dinner was held in November to engage with residents. Then, on Dec. 10, The Times Record was invited to a luncheon at the Wiscasset Community Center to prioritize actionable steps for 2025 to address the most pressing issues.

Defining ‘social vulnerability’

During initial interviews last spring, SRP organizers developed a baseline understanding of how each sector prepared for and responded to the January storms.

By August, participants had also engaged with seniors and families with children, two groups identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maine Social Vulnerability Index as having the highest social vulnerability.

“We asked questions to identify gaps in support during the storms and explore opportunities for improvement,” Grant said. “We found that power outages and communication gaps posed a challenge to seeking help and that extreme storm events worsened food insecurity.”

The impact of the consecutive storms was especially tough for residents on low or fixed incomes and parents of young children who had to balance work responsibilities with caring for their children during extended breaks when schools and day cares were closed.

“Isolation occurs in many forms,” Grant said. “Older residents often live alone, and some reside in remote areas. And then there are seasonal residents with limited community connections and New Mainers unaware of available services.”

Community suggestions

Lincoln County, with a population of about 35,000, includes the communities of Alna, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Edgecomb, Hibberts Gore, Jefferson, Monhegan Plantation, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, Southport, South Bristol, Waldoboro, Westport Island, Whitefield and Wiscasset.

After speaking with residents, the project found that hardships, no matter how uncomfortable, are essential for fostering social resilience.

During past storms, locals recalled relying on neighbors for food, help with generators and debris removal. Many sought updates from Central Maine Power on power restoration and, when possible, used Facebook and D4H, an emergency communication software, for information.

“Strengthening the traditional buddy system is one way to improve storm preparedness,” Grant said. “Many people said they wanted to help but didn’t know how. One idea that’s emerged is organizing training sessions so that residents can gain the skills to respond as necessary.”

SRP participants also suggested forming a volunteer network trained in chainsaw use for storm debris removal, inspired by the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and hosting community workshops to help locals develop trade skills for greater self-sufficiency.

‘Learning from Last Winter’s Storms’

At the culminating winter event, “Learning from Last Winter’s Storms,” community leaders gathered to prioritize the next steps for 2025.

Forty attendees were divided into seven groups to brainstorm practical ways for the Midcoast to enhance social resilience. Each table had blank easels, which steadily filled with colorful Post-it notes.

The most popular proposals were expanding volunteer networks, enhancing training resources and developing a Multimodal Communication System. Other top recommendations included integrating wellness checks, storm preparedness education and neighbor-to-neighbor programs into municipal plans.

A word from project participants

Midcoast Conservancy Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease served as an SRP focus group representative and table facilitator at the Dec. 10 event.

She commended the project’s collaborative nature, acknowledging the importance of teamwork in fostering social resilience.

“Bringing all sorts of perspectives together is inspiring and affirmative,” Nease said. “Many people view the conservation sector as focused on trails and public land. Now, there’s an understanding that we, too, play a role in storm preparedness and recovery. We offer technical assistance with landowners on issues like erosion control and storm mitigation — and that’s valuable.”

Emily Rabbe, Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency executive director, also praised SRP’s ability to forge cross-sector connections.

“As a county with inland and coastal towns, we experienced the effects of the January storms from all directions,” Rabbe said. “This project has taken us from self-reliant to social-resilient.”

Rabbe described the momentum for taking actionable steps as “palpable” at the county level as it prepares to update its Hazard Mitigation Plan. She identified areas for improvement, including regular tree maintenance, routine chimney cleaning and several ideas from SRP worth incorporating, such as battery lending libraries and community food fridges.

Other participants, like Greg Thompson, the CMP program manager, highlighted that last winter, when helpers were on the frontlines, their families were at home battling challenges alone.

“Thousands of CMP employees live in Maine communities,” said Thompson. “They understand how important it is to restore power outages quickly.”

While CMP has always engaged with its customers, following its involvement with the SRP, the company hopes to deepen this engagement by working with Mainers to address the challenges posed by extreme weather and climate change.

Thompson referenced CMP’s submission of a Climate Change Protection Plan to the Maine Public Utilities Commission in 2023 and its recent coordination meeting with local emergency management agencies, including Lincoln County EMA, as two actions demonstrating this commitment.

What’s to come

Grant acknowledged that while some towns in Lincoln County have more resources than others, she believes the solutions proposed during the winter SRP event will help to “level the playing field.”

“Local knowledge is essential for building social resilience,” Grant said. “When we process our fears into solutions, we deepen our sense of community.”

Those curious can check the Maine Sea Grant website for action items from the Dec. 10 event, which will soon be available.

The Times Record reporter Kristian Moravec contributed to this story.

