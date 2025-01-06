Maine caregivers go through many challenges when caring for a loved one at home, and one Bath nonprofit is hosting an event focused on teaching locals what resources are available to help.

The Bath Police Department will visit Bath-Brunswick Respite Care on Tuesday to raise awareness about the Wandering Persons Program and Project Lifesaver, programs aimed at helping seniors stay at home.

“We have a Caregiver Connect series that launched in November, and the goal of that series is to connect caregivers and local older adults to all these resources that we have in the area,” said Ashley Butterfield, executive director of Bath-Brunswick Respite Care.

Project Lifesaver is a nonprofit program that operates a search and rescue program for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, providing an electronic tracking bracelet to families with loved ones who might wander from home. Transponders are placed in local communities to track the bracelets as an individual moves around town.

According to Police Chief Andrew Booth, the Bath Police Department has been part of Project Lifesaver for a couple of years, while the Wandering Persons Program has existed for over a decade.

The Wandering Persons Program helps law enforcement agencies create and maintain a database for people prone to wandering behaviors stemming from disorders like autism, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The database collects details for Sagadahoc County law enforcement, including physical descriptions and photos of seniors with Alzheimer’s, along with information about their medical condition and who to contact when they’re found.

“We have only a few people in the program but are always trying to spread the word to those who need it,” Booth said.

Bath-Brunswick Respite Care, in its 36th year, is a nonprofit founded by a group of friends who were taking care of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“Our Caregiver Connect series isn’t just for our members and our families,” Butterfield said. “It is open to the general public.”

In February, Habitat for Humanity will visit Bath-Brunswick Respite Care as part of the Connect Care series and discuss programs that help with home repairs or improvements to help seniors living on fixed incomes age in place.

