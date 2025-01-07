Two religious schools in Maine made their case to receive public money, despite the state’s anti-discrimination law, during oral arguments Tuesday in front of the United States 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

For decades, Maine excluded religious schools from a program that allows public money to be used for private schools if no local public options were available. But in 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down that ban, saying the policy violated the constitutional right to religious exercise.

However, little changed because the state amended its an anti-discrimination law before the ruling to include religious schools. That law now requires religious schools to follow non-discriminatory hiring and admission practices, allow students to express gender-identities different than those assigned at birth, and permit students to express and practice a different religion than the school’s.

Only one school — Cheverus High School in Portland — applied for the state reimbursement program following the ruling.

Two other religious schools have since challenged the anti-discrimination policy in the court system. Crosspoint Church in Bangor, the plaintiff of the original Supreme Court case, filed a civil complaint in federal court in March 2023. And a group, including St. Dominic Academy in Auburn and a pair of parents, filed suit in June of the same year.

A U.S. District Court judge denied an emergency request to stop enforcement of the state’s law last February. The two religious schools then appealed their request to the appeals court, asking for that decision to be overturned. The court considered their arguments Tuesday but did not made an immediate ruling.

Advertisement

The court on Tuesday first heard arguments for Crosspoint’s appeal. Attorney Tiffany Bates said the state’s policy violates the free exercise clause, and that the law is not equally applied because it only bears on some schools, not all.

“Maine’s interest, it is stated, is to make sure that public funds don’t go to promoting discrimination, yet they have not required schools outside the state to abide by those anti-discrimination laws,” Bates said.

The judges appeared skeptical of that argument, and had a lot of questions about how general applicability should be defined in this case.

According to Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub, who represented the state, just two out of 4,500 students eligible for the tuition program attend out-of-state schools. He pushed back on the idea that they are an important exception because of how few students participate.

He also argued that Maine has treated religious schools just like other schools since the Supreme Court ruling, but, he said, religious schools are looking for preferential treatment.

The counsel for St. Dominic Academy, Adèle Keim, carried on Crosspoint’s argument about general application of the anti-discrimination law, citing out-of-state schools and higher education institutions, which she said can receive public funds but are not governed by the policy. Keim invoked the all-girls school Dana Hall in Massachusetts, and Bowdoin College, as examples.

Advertisement

“Here Dana Hall is treated better than St. Dominic,” she said. “You can’t treat Dana Hall and Bowdoin better than you’re treating St. Dominic in Auburn.”

The judges also had questions about employment rules, which Keim argued the state applies inconsistently to religious schools in the tuition program and churches more broadly.

But Taub, who also delivered arguments for the state in St. Dominic case, said those are two different policies, which are applied differently depending on whether an organization chooses to take public funds.

“St. Dominic, regardless of whether it takes public funds, can require all of its employees to comply with its religious tenants, and it can require them to be members of the same religion,” Taub said. “If it takes public funds, the difference is going to be that it can no longer discriminate simply because of a person’s status. It can’t refuse to hire a person simply because they’re gay.”

He also argued the St. Dominic case has no standing because the school does admit students regardless of sexual orientation or religion. He told the judges that higher education is also irrelevant, because the anti-discrimination law governs compulsory education that is paid for entirely by public funding.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link