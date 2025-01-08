PORTLAND – Concetta “Connie” Anne (Dalfonso) Hight, 77, lifelong resident of Portland, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at the Barron Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Connie, was born Feb. 27, 1947, in Portland, to Florence and John Dalfonso of Federal Street. She was married to the lifelong love of her life, Michael P. Hight, of Portland on the April 29, 1967, after graduating from Cathedral High School in 1965. The early years of their marriage were spent on Munjoy Hill, buying their first house on Vesper St., and later, on the Eastern Promenade. During these years Connie worked at the Village Café, a bellwether landmark in Portland, with many of her friends and acquaintances. Her children took great joy in having her as their waitress. By 1980 she began working at New England Telephone as a directory assistance operator and later in the business office on Davis Farm Road.

In 1982 she moved her family to Westbrook while continuing to work for the phone company. In 1988, with much trepidation, she left the phone company and bought a variety store on Park Road in Westbrook that would come to be known as Concetta’s Park Place Variety. During the twelve years the family owned the business, it became a staple of the local community and was well know to all. The store had the effect of gaining Connie a bit of a local celebrity status, as she could not go to the grocery store without taking an hour more than intended, talking to people that knew her through the business; she simply had a way about her that made you want to be in her company. There were many good years spent serving the local community, contractors and the employees of the SD Warren Mill that was on the adjacent property behind the store. She made the food there like she was cooking for her family. Everyone who patronized Concetta’s was most appreciative of the quality, affordability and service that was offered. ﻿

The store was sold in 2000 and, not surprisingly, it didn’t last long after her departure. It was sold again after a few short years and is now the location of a local flooring company and no longer resembles the home away from that it was for so many. Though long gone, the memory of Concetta’s remains an indelible memory of the community. ﻿

In 1994, the family home in Westbrook was sold and Connie returned to Portland on Frost St.; it was the last house she would ever purchase before going to the Barron Center for the care needed to cope with her progressing Alzheimer’s affliction. In the years between the sale of the store and the onset of her disease, Connie spent time working at the information desk at the Portland International Jetport and Starbucks where her customer service talents were well received. These were good years where she spent countless hours doting on her grandchildren, making a lasting mark on the adults they’ve become today. She was very proud of them and loved them like only she could. ﻿

She is survived by her beloved husband Michael, now of Palm City, Fla., Michael P Hight Jr. of Saco, Matthew J. Hight, of Palm City, Fla., daughter-in-law Annmarie S. Hight of Palm City, Fla., granddaughter Carrie E. Hight of Jacksonville, Fla., John J. Hight, Anthony, Alessandra, Gianna and Mia Pacitti of Palm City, Fla.﻿

Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland at 10 a.m., Friday morning followed by a graveside ceremony at Calvary Cemetery. At the conclusion of the graveside service there will be a celebration of her life at Bruno’s Restaurant, 33 Allen Ave., Portland for friends and family.

Her loss is like her love, profound.

Please visit http://www.jonesrich&barnes.com to leave a tribute in Connie’s memory and for further information.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine in the name of Concetta Hight at http://www.alz.org/maine.

Copy the Story Link