SCARBOROUGH – Richard E. Geyer, 80, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House surrounded by family on Jan. 5, 2025, following a courageous battle fighting cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Janet Geyer and his daughters Heidi Topchik and Kristi Wohl; grandchildren Lauren and Amy Topchik; Kolby, Campbell, and Caden Wohl; sister Jane Burgoyne, sister-in-law Judy Ribeiro, brother-in-law and wife, Chip and Ann Putnam and several nieces and nephews.

The son of the late Melvin and Alice Geyer, Dick grew up in Floral Park, N.Y., where he played lacrosse and then attended Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. He received his bachelor’s degree from Boston State College.

In 1966 Dick met Janet and they married six months later in Acton, Massachusetts. Dick was employed by Union Carbide and upon settling in Maine was a corrugated packaging salesman for Weyerhaeuser Company.

First and foremost a family man, Dick was in constant communication with his family, offering thoughtful, loving support and laughter. He was known by the “Pied Piper”, as kids easily gravitated to him. Always willing to lend a helping hand or offer a listening ear, he and Jan enjoyed a wonderful network of friends locally and around the country.

Dick loved life and lived it with gusto and joy. He was an avid reader, loved rare burgers and steak, football, brew pubs and IPA’s, had a quick wit and truly loved being on the water. A member of Centerboard Yacht Club, sailing and cruising the Maine coast aboard the family Pearson 35 was one of his biggest joys, as well as spending vacations at the family cottage on Muscongus Bay in Friendship ME. He and Jan also enjoyed several BVI bareboat charter sailing adventures. as well as bareboat barge excursions in France, Ireland, Amsterdam, and Italy. Winter vacations in Cape Haze and Fort Myers, Fla., were a big part of his life as he loved sun and warmth. Several long- distance road trips within the U.S. were adventures both he and Jan treasured.

Family and friends are welcome to join Jan and family at a Celebration of Life on Jan. 10, 2025, from 4-6 p.m., at Centerboard Yacht Club, 271 Front Street, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 U.S. Route One, Scarborough ME 04074.

