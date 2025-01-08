Bonny Eagle High School in Standish was dismissed at 9 a.m. Tuesday due to a significant water leak, according to an online announcement from SAD 6.

Superintendent Clay Gleason said Tuesday, in an email to the American Journal, a pipe in the heating circulation system was leaking into the first and second floor of one wing at the school.

“The cleanup and uncertainty about the heating system contributed to the decision to send students home. Buses were already running, so we couldn’t simply cancel,” Gleason said.

In a message to high school families, Gleason wrote, “Our maintenance crew worked quickly to identify and stop the leak and bring the heating system back online. However, the water damage and necessary cleanup necessitated that we send students home out of concerns for safety. Additionally, we need to determine the viability of the heating system while repairs are being made.”

Gleason, apologizing for the inconvenience and disruption, expected the school to return to “business as usual for Wednesday.”

The SAD 6 Central Office is located in Buxton and the district’s communities also include Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

