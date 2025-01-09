The Maine Celtics acquired Jason Preston and a second-round selection in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Memphis Hustle on Thursday.

Maine sent DJ Steward to Memphis in the deal.

Preston, the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has played 21 games in his NBA career between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. He was signed to a two-way contract with the Jazz, but was waived in November due to an injury.

In the G League, Preston has played in 81 games between Ontario, Memphis and Salt Lake City. He has career averages of 15.2 points. 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

Steward played in 48 games for Maine last season, averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

