The Maine Celtics acquired Jason Preston and a second-round selection in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Memphis Hustle on Thursday.
Maine sent DJ Steward to Memphis in the deal.
Preston, the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has played 21 games in his NBA career between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. He was signed to a two-way contract with the Jazz, but was waived in November due to an injury.
In the G League, Preston has played in 81 games between Ontario, Memphis and Salt Lake City. He has career averages of 15.2 points. 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
Steward played in 48 games for Maine last season, averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.