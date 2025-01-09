SCARBOROUGH – Elaine Freeman Chichester, born on Nov. 8, 1935, in Winchester, Mass. to Melba (Thompson) and Harold Freeman, passed away on Dec. 27, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Her passing was peaceful with her devoted husband of 69 years, Dave, holding her hand and in the presence of her loving daughter, Debbie, and her very special granddaughter, Jocelyn.

Raised in Baldwin, N.Y., Elaine attended Elmira College for two years before marriage. The family moved to Enfield, Conn. in 1964 then Conway, Mass. in 1981 where they resided for 36 years. Until last month, they spent the past seven years in Greenfield, Mass. Elaine always loved flower gardening and was an active member of the Conway Garden Club. She and Dave enjoyed many adventures with dear friends sailing in the Caribbean and motorcycling, including rides to Nova Scotia, Arizona, and to the Great Smoky Mountains. However, Elaine’s greatest love was for people.

Throughout her life, Elaine was known for her intense dedication to volunteerism and the power it brings to helping other people. She was a bright light in the lives of many. Her philosophy was “you bring out the best in people by supporting their strengths.” She was a counselor in the early days of the Sexual Assault Crisis Service in Enfield, Conn. Her years as a social service worker in Connecticut touched many lives, especially women in crisis. In Greenfield, Mass. she was on the Board of Directors of NELCWIT, the New England Learning Center for Women in Transition, plus a significant role in Franklin County’s Reinventing Justice program.

Elaine devoted 35 of her years to the Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Mass., later known as Baystate Franklin. There she was President of the Board of Organized Work (later known as the Baystate Franklin Auxiliary). She represented that organization on the Franklin Medical Center Board of Directors from 1994-1995. Consistent with her dedication to BFMC, Elaine served on many committees and projects. She was chair and co-chair of the Gift Shop for 26 years. She also trained the Information Desk Volunteers for years, gave directions and assistance to many hospital visitors, and was a volunteer in Surgery Admissions for 21 years.

It was very fitting that Elaine should spend the last days of her life in a Hospice setting as she was one of the founders of the Hospice organization in Western Massachusetts in 1981. She went on to be a Hospice volunteer for the next 31 years. In 1991 she received the Annette Nauman Award for “Outstanding Hospice Volunteer Service.” In 2001 she was awarded the Bruce Van Boeckel Founders Award, “demonstrating clear devotion to the principles of Hospice.” She also received Special U.S. Congressional Recognition as well as commendation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts House of Representatives for “outstanding service to the Hospice Program and her dedication to the people of Franklin County” (presented in conjunction with the issuance of a special Hospice postal stamp.)

Elaine was predeceased by her brothers Robert and Charles Freeman and sister, Marilyn Cotroneo.

In addition to her devoted husband Dave, she is survived by her daughter, Debbie and husband Doug Baker of Scarborough, her cherished son, Craig Chichester and his wife Marybeth of Colrain, Mass.; grandson, David Baker and his wife Jenna Ronbeck of Hoboken, N.J., granddaughter, Jocelyn (Baker) and husband Chinmay Sawaji of Acton, Mass.; her great-granddaughter, Suraiya Sawaji was the delight of her life. She also will be dearly missed by nieces Christy DiGiovanni and Kathleen Cotroneo of Corono, Calif.

There will be no formal memorial service. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.mainecremationcare.com.

If anyone wishes to donate in her memory, checks can be sent to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House whose wonderfully warm and compassionate care made Elaine’s last days peaceful and comfortable. Their address is:

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

And, of course, any other donations of one’s choice to honor her vibrant life of warm smiles and giving will be appreciated.

