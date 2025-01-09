A year ago, two back-to-back storm slammed Maine’s coasts with extreme winds and high tides, wiping out swaths of working waterfront.

Beaches were eroded, and historic buildings, including the old fog bell house at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, suffered heavy damage as ocean-facing walls were ripped open and washed out to sea.

For generations, the brick bell house at Pemaquid Point has served as a refuge from the wind — a place for locals to seek shelter while watching the surf during storms. Its counterpart, a white wooden tower, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the country and around the globe.

“Each fall, we have visitors from Italy, Germany and England,” said Shelley Gallagher, director of Bristol Parks and Recreation. “I’d say we get 125-150,000 paid guests yearly — not including pass holders or those who come after hours to snap a photo.”

Before dawn on Jan. 10, the automated weather system on the property reported sustained winds of more than 50 mph and gusts approaching 70 mph. It’s hard to say whether the waves or wind toppled the bell house brick walls, but when Gallagher arrived, she described the scene as “gutting.”

A crew of helpers worked quickly to stabilize what remained of the structure before the next storm hit on Jan. 13.

Despite being thrown a curveball, the lighthouse attracted 71,000 paid visitors last season. All the scheduled summer weddings were thrown as planned, and this February, the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department will receive Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements for 90% of the renovations.

As the first anniversary of the storms approaches, Gallagher reflected on the lessons learned and measures taken to enhance climate resilience.

A small renovation crew of five

On Sept. 14, 2024, just in time for Maine Lighthouse Day, Pemaquid Point held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of restoration efforts.

Fiber rebar and stainless steel turnbuckles were added between brick layers to support the roof, allowing the structure to endure harsh weather conditions for decades while maintaining its historic look.

Sifting through photos on New Year’s Eve, Gallagher realized how crucial those days between the storms had been.

“Clyde Pendleton, one of our park commissioners, was there every morning,” Gallagher said. “He’s not on our payroll. He just wanted to care for the lighthouse — a staple monument of his hometown. Others joined him, like Jim Hazel. Volunteers worked 10 hours each day just to save what they could.”

“We were incredibly fortunate,” Gallagher said. “Pemaquid Point means a lot to us; that’s why we did what we did, but to hear from locals how much our efforts meant to them … that’s felt great.”

Expediting the FEMA process

Fast recovery efforts saved the department a lot financially in the long run.

Notably, Steve Hendrix, a member of the lighthouse maintenance team, removed the picket fence after the first storm. He preserved its original structure by taking it to storage, incurring a $250 repair instead of what may have cost more than $40,000.

“Teamwork was the foundation of our success,” Gallagher said. “Looking back, our proactivity and shared commitment to getting the work done made all the difference.”

Volunteer labor and free materials donated by locals reduced renovation costs. Park staff were also able to redirect restroom renovation funds toward rehabilitation.

According to Gallagher, FEMA and insurance will reimburse the department $174,000 next month.

“Having the work already done expedited the process,” Gallagher said. “We submitted paid invoices to our FEMA representative, which sped things up since don’t have to put any unfinished projects out for bid.”

Moving forward with trepidation

The tower and bell house at Pemaquid Point are now more weather-resistant, featuring fiberglass rebar, stainless steel turnbuckles, waterproof cedar shingles and improved insulation.

“Nothing on the outside changed,” Gallagher said. “It’s just stronger now. Believe it or not, some visitors didn’t realize what happened. We had to put photos on display inside our lighthouse museum as proof.”

Even with upgraded infrastructure, peace of mind feels elusive to Gallagher, especially “as pressure builds with climate change.”

While Gallagher hopes there will be no future storms, she recognizes this is not a realistic expectation. Instead, she is trying to process last January’s events as a lesson — an understanding that we ought to collaborate with Mother Nature moving forward.

“We’ve changed a lot,” Gallagher said. “For example, our new boardwalk is detachable. It’s now sitting in our parking to prevent it from being ripped off again. We’ll reattach it in the spring.”

