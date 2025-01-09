At the start of the 20th century, one Bowdoin College tradition had led to the most notorious uprising in Brunswick history. When it was over, many injuries were reported, legal actions were pending and the fraternal ritual had come to an end. The incident would come to be known as the Great Brunswick Riot of 1903.

On Monday, Oct. 5, 1903, students at Bowdoin College were settling down to a new school year, and the freshman class prepared for its fraternal initiation. This long-held practice of holding the Bowdoin College Nightshirt Parade was seen as a coveted rite of passage for an incoming class.

That evening, the all-male student body prepared for a night to remember, as freshmen exchanged their high, stiff collars, trousers and suitcoats for their cleanest and most respectable nightshirts, many replete with nightcaps and tassels.

The event began with a bonfire, and speeches were no doubt delivered. Then, the freshman class began to parade around the campus before heading through the gates to continue its mission along Maine Street. It was an event that many a Brunswick resident excitedly gathered to witness.

But a long-brewing discord within a group of local ruffians, known as “the Brunswick Rowdies,” vehemently opposed the ceremonial takeover of the downtown by these “Yaggers” of Bowdoin College.

Earlier in the day these Rowdies sent a stern warning to the Yaggers, threatening “… to make trouble if any of the college students [were to] venture below the railroad tracks” on Maine Street.

These students “knew a crowd waited for them,” and though “the rules of street fighting [were] not clearly defined,” were not thwarted in their intent. “A challenge had been given,” one newspaper reported, “and the students accepted it.”

Although the parade was meant for just the freshman class, the entire student body tagged along. And, like the Rowdies, each of them was armed with rocks and clubs.

While the parade began on the campus, the Rowdies had gathered at the end of the Mall, right where the Maine Central Railroad tracks crossed over Maine Street. Torches were lit, the crowd was growing, and the Rowdies drew a line by placing a rope across Maine Street, along the edge of the tracks.

As the Bowdoin Yaggers began filing past the First Parish Church, their numbers had grown to “250 strong,” plus supporters, while an equal number of Brunswick Rowdies were reported to have gathered.

Yelling, name calling and threats loudly filled the air. As the Yaggers neared the line, the Rowdies “dared them to cross.” Suddenly, “the students made a rush, only to meet an opposing force, and a free fight followed.”

Clubs were swung, rocks were thrown and there were many on both sides who kicked, yelled and threw punches. Four of the students were notably injured, and a number of the Rowdies were equally hurt. Lacerations, concussions, broken bones, scrapes and other numerous injuries were reported in the melee.

When the Yaggers of Bowdoin tried once again to push past the Rowdies’ line of demarcation, the fight only worsened, as the surging mass of rioters swayed forward, then back again.

One student “was struck in the forehead by a stone and badly cut,” while another “received a severe scalp wound from a club in the hands of one of the town boys.” One “freshman had a broken thumb,” while many on both sides had been battered and bruised. As the students tried to “return to campus, the town boys resumed the attack.”

When the fracas finally ended, blood had been spilled on both sides and many of the injured had to be carried away.

All across Maine, newspapers reported the riot and a few questioned why the police had not intervened. A number of names of instigators on both sides were later reported to authorities and the matter appeared headed for court.

But “Bowdoin students showed good judgment in their decision not to prosecute.” It was feared by many that had the students “been able to secure convictions for assault and battery [it] would only have aggravated the trouble and furnished provocation for future assaults.”

Just two weeks later, on Oct. 20, with “no wish to provoke another Yagger War,” the Bowdoin students gathered and “… voted 51 to 39 to abolish the custom of the Night Shirt Parade.”

The Great Brunswick Riot of 1903 was seen by most as an embarrassment for both the town and the college. And though the genesis of this rift between the Rowdies and the Yaggers has been lost to the passage of time, this nefarious and nearly forgotten battle still lives on as an epic legend in our local Stories from Maine.

Lori-Suzanne Dell is a Brunswick author and historian. She has published four books and runs the “Stories from Maine” Facebook page.

