Upcoming immigration policy … ugh!

There is currently lots of debate on the pros and cons on the merits of the H-1B immigration process.

If I am correct, and I think I am, the tech companies see this as a necessary program. It allows them to have well-qualified immigrants to fill needed positions in their firms, as there are not enough similarly qualified U.S. residents to fill all those positions. Additionally, high-tech (rich) companies are sure to find a way to influence the outcome in their favor.

However, when it comes to immigrants desperately needed to work on farms and other low-paying jobs that Americans don’t want, the government is turning a blind eye to the problem. It doesn’t seem to acknowledge or care about this, as it promises to stop that type of immigration as well as deport those already here willing to fill those jobs.

It is quite hypocritical, keeping immigration for the jobs that high-tech needs, but trying to eliminate immigration for people deemed undesirable (brown and Black), but who are, nevertheless, good people who are willing to work.

I suppose all this hype about changing our immigration policy is just that, and that cooler heads will, in the end, find more reasonable ways to solve the needs for both the high-end and low-end jobs. Perhaps this can be accomplished without resorting to mass deportations and virtually no immigration.

That’s my hope.

Edward Ezzard

Topsham

