A Damariscotta man was killed and another man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in New Gloucester early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to the area of 97 Dougherty Road just after midnight Saturday, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Robinson, 20, of Damariscotta, was driving westbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossing into the opposite lane of traffic before going off the road. The vehicle collided with a fence and a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the car, 20-year-old Cody Huff, of Portland, was extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office believes speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

