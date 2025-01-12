FALMOUTH – Sylvia Bolduc, 92, of Cumberland, passed away in Falmouth on Jan. 1, 2025, with her children and grandchildren by her side. She had lived with dementia for several years before succumbing to the debilitating disease.

She was born to Frederick Leblond and Emma (Bouchard) Leblond on May 22, 1932, in Lewiston. She grew up in Lewiston as the youngest daughter and spoke only French at home. She graduated from Saint Dominic Academy in June of 1950, and then attended Bliss Business College for two years. On May 12, 1956, she married Gerard F. Bolduc Sr. of Cumberland, and briefly lived in Portland, where she raised three children. In September of 1968, her family relocated to Cumberland. Shortly after moving to Cumberland, her elderly parents moved into the house on Lawn Avenue. She continued to raise her children, take care of her parents, and found time to have another child. She never complained, as she felt it was destiny for her to take care of her parents. Her father Frederick continued to live in the house until his death in 1981.

Sylvia was beyond proud of her four children and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and visiting various places in the great state of Maine. She had many friends whom she saw frequently at social gatherings. She was a member of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist and attended mass regularly at Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard, her parents, her sister Irene (Landry) Marier, and her favorite brother Frederic Leblond.

She is survived by her four children and five grandchildren: Therese D’Amato, her husband Steven, and daughter Mira all of Portland; Gerard F. Bolduc of Bangor; Denise McInnis, her husband Joseph, and children, Katherine and Michael all of Woodbridge, Va.; Stacy Aceto, her husband Anthony, and twin daughters Maggie and Emma all of Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St. Yarmouth, followed by a reception at Bruno’s Restaurant in Portland. Interment will be at Moss Side Cemetery in Cumberland in the Spring.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Sylvia’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

﻿In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Sylvia’s honor to a charity of your choice.

