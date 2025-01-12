SCARBOROUGH – William Van Buren Nixon, known to family and friends as Bill, or Nix, passed away on New Year’s Eve, with loved ones at his side.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on June 25, 1933, he lived a life of service, generosity and achievement. Bill was a graduate of Episcopal Academy in Philadelphia, and Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He served in the U.S. Army with the CIC in Europe, and then embarked on a diverse career path. Early on he was a food broker in NYC, he then worked for Proctor and Gamble, and later in advertising. It was later in life that he found his true calling as a sheep farmer. Bill and his wife Suzan managed Green Pastures Farm in Braintree, Vt., during their last working years. Bill was a founding member of the Vermont Fresh Network, which supports farmers, and connects them with restaurants and markets, to promote local, fresh food. His work in agriculture and sustainability touched many lives and left a lasting impact on the Vermont community.

An avid skier, he instilled his love of the sport in his children, sharing many cherished memories on the slopes. He was also a passionate sailor, and he and Suzan enjoyed years cruising in the British Virgin Islands, and along the New England coast.

Bill and Suzan retired from farming to a life-care community (Piper Shores in Scarborough) on the coast of Maine, where they were leaders in resident government, and could always enjoy a view of the sea they had sailed, and upon which their ashes will together be spread someday.

Bill is survived by his wife Suzan, as well as children, Atheline Wagner, Andrea Roche, and Billy Nixon; his grandchildren, Aubrey Wagner, Anna Poto, Olivia Roche; and great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Artemesia, Cresentia, Owen, and Theo. He is also survived by Suzan’s children, Jennifer McCabe and John Custer, as well as their children.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of service, love, kindness, and dedication to making the world a better place will live on in their hearts.

