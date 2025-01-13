Here in Senate District 29, one of our greatest assets is our rich history – especially our naval history along the coast. This history has often been preserved alongside open spaces and trails that we use for recreation, walking, biking, birdwatching and transportation.

One of my favorite places to walk my dogs is the Greenbelt in South Portland. Along its more than 5-mile journey, the Greenbelt passes over the historic Fort Preble, which is located on the Southern Maine Community College campus, between Willard Beach and the Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse. Fort Preble has been part of the South Portland landscape in various forms for more than two centuries.

Fort Preble has a rich history and helps tell the naval story of South Portland and the Casco Bay Region. It was originally constructed to help enforce the 1807 Embargo Act, which prohibited American cargo ships from trading with the British and French. It then helped defend Portland Harbor from the British during the War of 1812.

Fort Preble continued to be used for the next century and a half, undergoing multiple renovations and expansions. It played a role in Maine’s Civil War battle, the Battle of Portland Harbor in 1863. The Confederate soldiers who stole and burned the U.S.R.C. Caleb Cushing were imprisoned at Fort Preble following their defeat and capture.

The fort remained in service through World War II, protecting the crucial Todd-Bath Iron Shipbuilding Corporation shipyard next door as Mainers made a crucial contribution to the war effort by constructing hundreds of Liberty Ships for the U.S. Navy. In 1950, the military decommissioned Fort Preble.

In 1952, the state of Maine acquired the fort and converted it into a facility for the precursor to SMCC. We are lucky that this important piece of local history was taken over by an institution of higher education committed to protecting it and sharing its legacy.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, this historic landmark is not immune to the dangers of climate change, rising seas and intensifying storms. Last year’s winter storms caused major damage to Fort Preble and the Greenbelt Trail that runs over it. Stairways were washed away, fortifications were undermined and massive stones that had formed part of the fort for centuries were overturned. Due to safety concerns, SMCC made the difficult decision to close part of the fort and Greenbelt to public access.

Damage extends beyond the fort itself, to the entire eastern waterfront of the SMCC campus. SMCC and Maine Community College System leadership have been engaged in discussions about how to fix the damage in a cost-effective and enduring manner. Unfortunately, even the engineering study to understand the scope of the threat to infrastructure and what work needs to be done to repair it costs over $100,000.

While SMCC is fully committed to restoring access to this important part of our shoreline and preserving our history, it does not have the money to undertake such expensive repairs at the moment. That is where I can help. This month, I introduced a bill in the Maine Legislature that would allocate funding to the Maine Community College System to undertake shoreline fortification and rebuilding projects, with an emphasis on projects like this one that prioritize trail access and active transportation.

Preserving and protecting Fort Preble is not just about fixing the Greenbelt or keeping the SMCC campus beautiful. It is about preserving an important part of South Portland’s history for future generations. I am proud to be a partner in this effort.

If you want to get involved with restoring Fort Preble, please stay in touch. You can also keep your eyes out for an upcoming fundraising campaign for the project. My office will provide updates through my biweekly e-newsletter, which you can sign up for at MaineSenate.org.

Anne Carney represents Maine Senate District 29, which consists of Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and part of Scarborough. She can be reached at 207-287-1515 or Anne.Carney@legislature.maine.gov.

Copy the Story Link