Restorative Justice Project Maine recently received a $9,000 grant from the Community Development Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to support Mt. Ararat High School in offering students more restorative responses to harm and conflict.

The Belfast-based organization will work with school staff, students and partners to increase understanding of restorative principles and practices. RJP defines restorative justice as “an approach to harm that focuses on the needs of those affected by the harm — including the person whose actions caused the harm, the person who was harmed, and the community where the harm occurred.” This approach “emphasizes repairing the harm … through accountability, understanding the impact of the harm caused, and making amends.”

RJP Maine and Mt. Ararat will train the school community on restorative responses to harm and establish a partnership to facilitate referrals to RJP Maine’s youth harm repair program when an incident that would benefit from a facilitated restorative process occurs.

RJP Maine welcomes members of the local communities to play an active role in the harm repair process to deepen community ties. Volunteer roles include co-facilitating harm repair discussions or individualized mentorship of a young person during the harm repair.

RJP Maine is hosting the upcoming training series for volunteers interested in supporting its work at Mt. Ararat:

• 3-Part Virtual Series: Foundations of Community-Based Restorative Practices. This series is an introduction to restorative theory and practice. All volunteers are asked to attend. Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7.

• 3-Part Virtual Series: Harm Repair Practice Series. This series offers a deeper exploration of restorative responses to conflict. It is geared towards volunteer co-facilitators, though volunteer mentors are also welcome. The foundations series is a prerequisite. Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, 21 and 28.

Those interested must complete the brief form at secure.everyaction.com/X-hd6r57R0mQIVyOwd1mCA2.

For more information about volunteer responsibilities, visit rjpmaine.org/get-involved/volunteer-roles/.

Copy the Story Link