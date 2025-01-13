Winter in Maine can be an absolute blast, and we don’t just mean arctic air. With the right attitude and plenty of layers, there’s a ton of fun stuff to do when the temperatures are in the single digits.

Mother Nature may not have seen fit to cover us yet in the white stuff that helps make Maine winter a little more fun, but snow or no snow, you can still win at winter.

Here’s how.

Hot Cocoa Sip-Off

1-3 p.m. Jan. 19. Congress Square Park, Portland, free, $5 suggested donation. congressquarepark.org.

The Hot Cocoa-Sip Off, presented by Friends of Congress Square Park, features delicious offerings from The Milk Bottle, Black Point Coffee Roasters and other spots. As you sip, cast your vote for your favorites. Bring-your-own-mug is suggested, or you can shop for a locally made one at the pop-up mug market. There will be fire pits so you can huddle while you savor the flavors.

Camden Winterfest

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25. Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, 55 Main St. librarycamden.org.

Advertisement

Camden Winterfest crams a whole lot of fun into a few hours, with festivities like ice carving, polar plunge, indoor kids activities, live music from All That Jazz and all sorts of local food. One of the festival’s most popular events is the Doggie Fashion Show at noon. There’s also a book sale at the library that runs until 4 p.m.

Pride Weekend

Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. sundayriver.com.

In Maine, June is Pride month, but you can get a jumpstart with Pride Weekend at Sunday River. The three-day gathering is being presented in partnership with the nonprofit OutRyders, the largest LGBTQ+ ski and snowboard club in New England. Run by volunteers, OutRyders is intended to cultivate friendships and organizes fun both on mountains and off-slope.

Biddeford WinterFest

Feb. 7-9. Downtown Biddeford. biddefordmaine.org.

Biddeford Winterfest starts with the Magic Bus, a The Who tribute band, at City Theater on Friday. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, enjoy classic winter fun on Adams Street with unlimited free sledding (sleds provided). You can also visit McArthur Library for daytime crafting activities. Comic Juston McKinney hits the stage at City Theater at 5 and 8 p.m. WinterFest also hosts ice skating outside at West Brook Skating Rink (230-240 Pool St.) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ice Bar

5-8 p.m. Feb. 8. Alfond Recreation Center at Saint Joseph’s College, 118 Westerlea Way, Standish, $45, 21-plus. sjme.edu.

Advertisement

The annual Saint Joseph’s College Ice Bar is a red-hot party with a steady flow of specialty cocktails and martinis you can order from the sculpted ice bar, and then can dance the night away. Your ticket gets you one drink and and plenty of food. Additional drink tickets will be available, along with raffle tickets for an array of prizes.

Full Moon Ski Tour

6 p.m. Feb. 10 and 7 p.m. March 12. Outdoor Center at Pineland Farms, 25 Campus Drive, New Gloucester, $20, $10 with your own skis or snowshoes. pinelandfarms.org.

If you’re an intermediate or higher level cross-country skier, or love to snowshoe, take note of two upcoming dates: The Full Moon Ski Tour on Feb. 10 and March 12 on groomed trails at Pineland Farms. You’ll depart at an easy pace from the outdoor & fitness center, and get your fill of the full moon and starry sky. After skiing (or snowshoeing), there’s a firepit warming session. Headlamps are recommended. Keep your skis crossed for snowfall.

U.S. National Toboggan Championships

Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. camdensnowbowl.com.

Pair an adrenaline rush with a dose of dopamine at the always exciting U.S. National Toboggan Championships. Put together a two-, three- or four-person team and prepare for the slide of your life. Even if you’re not up for the thrill of the toboggan chute, you can still cheer from the sidelines.

Fire on The Mountain

Jan. 31 – Feb. 2. Sugarloaf, 5092 Access Road Carrabassett Valley, $35-$70. sugarloaf.com.

Advertisement

Fire on The Mountain is a three-day festival featuring a whole lot of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. Since it’s at Sugarloaf, there will be plenty of time to ski and snowboard. Live acts include John K’s Furthurmore, Pink Talking Fish Are Dead, Funk Jerry and Brown Eyed Women, among others.

Snowshoe Festival

Feb. 14 & 15. Norway. wfltmaine.org/snowshoe-festival

Norway, Maine is sometimes referred to as the snowshoe capital of America because snowshoe manufacturing was once huge there. Although they’re not made in Norway anymore, the town’s Snowshoe Festival still carries the torch. Festivities kick off with a community meal and contra dance on Feb. 14 at Norway Grange (15 Whitman St.) and then it’s off to the (snowshoe) races on Feb. 15 at Roberts Farm Preserve (64 Roberts Road).

Flavors of Freeport

Feb. 21 & 22. Downtown Freeport. visitfreeport.com/flavorsoffreeport

Flavors of Freeport shines a big light on food for the entire month of February. Hit the Frosty Frolic from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 15 on and around Main Street. You’ll find all sorts of local food, can meet sea farmers and fisherman and listen to music. On Feb. 21, the Fare & Ice event is packed with sweet and savory nibbles from area restaurants and food and alcohol producers. On Feb. 22, there’s a a party featuring food, drinks, photo ops, cozy fires and disco tunes from Motor Booty Affair. You can participate in Freeport Food Lotto all month long, with prizes for collecting stickers from participating businesses.

Maine Restaurant Week

March 1-12. Statewide locations. mainerestaurantweek.com.

This year marks the 16th year for Maine Restaurant Week. It’s gotten so big it’s actually almost two weeks, giving you ample opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal from one of dozens of participating restaurants. The event also includes special offerings like the treat-centric Crave event and the Incredible Breakfast Cook-Off.

Maine Maple Sunday

March 22 & 23. Statewide. mainemapleproducers.com.

One of the state’s most delicious products is maple syrup, and Maine Maple Sunday is an ideal way to learn all about how it’s made – and purchase plenty of it. All across the state, sugarhouses are open to the public for tours and tastings. You haven’t really lived until you’ve tried maple syrup poured over vanilla ice cream. Some spots make it a two-day affair, so check the Maine Maple Producers website and plan your own sweet adventure.

Copy the Story Link