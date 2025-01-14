One of the absolute best purchases I ever made in my life was a Dutch oven. It had to be red, and I remember saving up for it.

I found The One at JCPenney, a 7-quart Le Creuset knockoff, and it was on sale. Within 10 minutes after getting it home and prepping this long-desired object of utilitarian beauty, I sprang into action, searing a boneless chuck roast and slicing onions. I added beef broth and wine, herbs and spices, a spritz of this and a spoonful of that. It was an afternoon of bonding with my Dutch oven.

Once the meat was roasting and the vegetables were prepped, I read several chapters of Rosamund Pilcher’s “The Shell Seekers” while snuggled under a cozy quilt on the (red) sofa. It was a very pleasing January afternoon engulfed in the rich aroma of roastiness wafting from the kitchen. I felt full even though I hadn’t yet had a bite, and when I did sit down to my supper that evening, I couldn’t have been more content.

Since that time, I moved from West Bath to Harpswell and I no longer have that quilt or that sofa, but that Dutch oven still serves me well over 20 years later. I’ve tweaked my pot roast method several times, depending on what ingredients I have on hand and my mood, and have always found using my Dutch oven for dozens of recipes so satisfying.

There was a time when a pot roast dinner was one of the most economical dinners you could make for a family. Sadly, that isn’t the case any longer, and I know this meal is a splurge for many. However, it goes a long way, and the only addition you might want is a green vegetable or salad on the side.

Recently, I prepared the pot roast as following and it was superb. You don’t have to peel the potatoes if you don’t feel like it, and there is no need to make gravy because there will be luxurious sauce from the robustly flavored cooking liquid and onions. The roasting time will vary slightly, so be flexible and check on things a few times. It’s a satisfying, homey way to spend an afternoon.

Advertisement

Dutch Oven Pot Roast

• 3 pounds boneless beef chuck roast

• 1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt, plus more to taste

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 large yellow onions, sliced

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 cup red wine

• 2 cups beef broth, plus more as needed

• 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

• 2 teaspoons dried thyme

• 2 teaspoons dried rosemary

• 2 bay leaves

• 1 pound carrots, chopped into 2-inch pieces

• 1 1/2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Generously season the meat with about 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt and the pepper on all sides.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large 7-8 quart Dutch oven pot over medium-high heat. Sear on each side until golden brown, about 5-6 minutes per side. Remove from the pot and set aside. (Allow the meat to sear undisturbed on both sides and only flip once a nice golden brown crust has developed. There’s no need to sear the edges, but you can.) Do not wipe the Dutch oven clean.

Reduce to medium heat. Add onions and sauté until they start to brown, about 3 minutes, scraping the bottom and sides of the pot to deglaze with the moisture from the onions. If the brown bits are burning too fast, add a few splashes of broth and deglaze. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.

Add wine and quickly deglaze the brown bits from the bottom and sides of the pot. Add 2 cups beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, thyme, rosemary and bay leaves. Stir until evenly combined and bring to a low boil.

Return the seared meat to the pot, along with its juices. The liquid should cover about half of the meat — if not, add more beef broth as needed. Cover and roast for 2 1/2-3 hours.

Remove from the oven and add carrots and potatoes. Cover and return to the oven. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour more or until the meat is fork tender and falls apart and the vegetables are tender. Serve in bowls with the pot gravy spooned over the top. Yield: 6 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link