A Brunswick authority that oversees redevelopment of the former military base is now reporting a lower inventory of the toxic foam concentrate present in its airport — a correction from a previous report it submitted in 2024.

The Town of Brunswick had asked the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority to provide an inventory of all aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) at the airport following a disastrous foam spill in August — Maine’s worst in 30 years. The authority provided an inventory in October, stating that it had 6,300 gallons of the concentrate left in its hangars. In a corrected inventory submitted to the town, the authority is now reporting there is only 5,700 gallons.

The inventory updated the count for Hangar 6 — a building at Brunswick Executive Airport that has been under increased scrutiny — decreasing the amount of AFFF from 1,500 to 900, noting that the storage tank that holds the foam also contains a solution that was transferred from Hangar 4.

MRRA’s interim Executive Director Steve Levesque said that the original count for Hangar 6 was incorrect. He said that the new figure is based on “further field verifications” and a review of the 2012 invoices related to the transfer of AFFF from Hangar 4 and an inventory from 2019 and 2020 conducted by the Department of Environmental Protection.

The document, dated Jan. 10, is available on the town’s website.

This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

