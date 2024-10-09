The Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority will provide updates on the August foam spill that occurred in a hangar it oversees at a meeting this Thursday, according to its agenda.

The Board will host the meeting at Brunswick Landing Thursday at 1:30 p.m., where it plans to touch on the Aug. 19 spill, where 1,450 of a toxic firefighting foam concentrate mixed with 50,000 gallons of water was accidently released at one of its hangars. It will also present financial reports and invoices and provide an opportunity for the public to comment.

The meeting will be held in the Maine Technology Institute (MTI) community room at Brunswick Landing — the same place where the first emergency MRRA Board meeting was held on Sept. 20, a month after the spill occurred. Some of the attendees on zoom noted that, since the meeting was not set up with microphones for the Board members, it was difficult to hear.

The Times Record has reached out to MRRA to see if those issues are being address in the Thursday meeting.

At the first meeting, the Board heard public comment, where Chairperson Abby King present action items for MRRA to take to address the impact of the spill. One of these calls was to shut down the fire suppression system at Hangar 6 by Sept. 30.

The Board went into executive session to deliberate with legal council and consider personnel matters, given the calls for MRRA’s director, Kristine Logan, to resign. It held a second emergency meeting was held Oct. 1 to finalize the Board’s response to the PFAS resolution and the Town’s action items, where it ultimately confirm that it would not be shutting down the fire suppression systems in its hangars at Brunswick Executive Airport.

Hangar 6 has 1,500 gallons of aqueous film-forming foam – or AFFF – which is a toxic firefighting foam that spilled on August 19 that contains PFAS, which are known to be harmful to human health. Some have speculated that this Hangar may be leaking, though MRRA said in an initial meeting with the public in the wake of the spill that there is no leak. The Authority said it has reached out to a company to conduct an independent investigation in the matter, as was requested by the Town.

Thursday’s meeting will also come at the heels of a hefty document submission to the Town to address additional resolution requests. The document, which was made available to the public on Tuesday, contained eight years of reports for Hangar’s 4, 5 and 6 – a majority of which reported deficiencies in the tests and inspections. It also revealed that 6,300 gallons of AFFF — the toxic, PFAS-containing firefighting foam that spilled in August — remain in Hangars 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Also included in the records was a rundown of fire codes in place in its hangars from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, certifications and other safety plan documentation requested by the town. The documentation can be viewed on the Town’s website.

The Thursday meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the MTI Community Room, which is located at 8 Venture Avenue in Brunswick. Attendees can also tune in via Zoom.

Details on the agenda, MRRA or its Board can be found on MRRA’s or the Town of Brunswick’s website,

This story will be updated with Board meeting coverage and comments.

