Halloween is right around the corner, and the Chocolate Church Arts Center has invented a totally original, multimedia, immersive celebration on Friday, Nov. 1: Haunted Ragtime Halloween.

Ifrah Mansour show postponed The one-woman play featuring puppetry and storytelling about the child refugee experience, “How to Have Fun in a Civil War,” is being rescheduled for the spring season at the Chocolate Church Arts Center. While there is disappointment over a prolonged wait to experience this award-winning play by Somali Playwright Ifrah Mansour, the Chocolate Church is very excited to begin programming expanded events around the event. The spring production will involve a range of activities, such as workshops, public talks, art and puppet-making at the CCAC Art Lab, and more. We are also looking to provide transportation for groups and communities coming from outside Bath. Mansour, who resides in Minnesota and tours with the production around the world (it premiered in London), uses puppetry, poetry, videos and storytelling to revisit her own childhood refugee experience during the 1991 Somali civil war. “How to Have Fun in a Civil War” is a moving story, told with humor and warmth, creating a spellbinding experience for kids and adults alike. The one-act play actually unfolds from the idyllic viewpoint of a 7-year-old Somali refugee girl. The new show date and production information are to come.

I have always loved the artistic oeuvre of the Danse Macabre — “the dance of the dead” — which ranges from paintings to pageants celebrating the universality of our mortality. In addition, I’m a bit obsessed with New Orleans — a city that feels like it is tuning into spirited frequencies on a daily and nocturnal basis. Haunted Ragtime Halloween is a concert party that calls in this spirit. It’s fun and appropriate for kids while also being geared toward adults being able to dance and enjoy. There will be dance, live music, visual arts and theater — not to mention artists will be taking over the CCAC, letting the community enjoy the beautiful spookiness of our unique building on Halloween.

The schedule of the evening includes a panoply of activities. The first, starting at 5 p.m., in the CCAC Community Art Studio, is to create your own spooky photo booths. People will use old-school overhead projectors to compose their own spooky projections within little immersive theatrical set ups. Perfect for solo or group photos to share as a souvenir. There will be costumes, design elements and shadow projects for anyone who wants to dream up their own Halloween worlds and capture it in a photo.

Then at 6:30 p.m., there will be swing dance lessons led by professional instructors from Lindy Maine, one of the state’s most renowned swing dance organizations. Then at 7:30 p.m., Portland’s Ragtime Destroyers will take the stage of the CCAC main space to perform swing dance music from the 1920s to 1940s. It was when I met Jeremy Fink, the band leader for the Destroyers, that this whole event came to light.

“We’re excited to bring the spooky side of New Orleans to the Midcoast,” Fink said. “No matter if you are trying swing dancing for the first time, a friend from the local swing scene or just a fan of early jazz — this Halloweekend event promises to be a really fun time!”

Audiences will be invited to dance their cares away in full costume inside a spookified CCAC sanctuary. The image of our community of all ages swing dancing as skeletons, ghoulish characters and superheros makes me happy.

Following the Ragtime Destroyers, at 8:30 p.m., there will be a “late-night” Annex performance by renowned Halloween musician/performer Dr. Gasp. Dr Gasp is a larger-than-life character performed by New England folk musician Dan Blakeslee. With his unique bag of all original songs of Halloween oozing with vampires and ghastly creeps, Blakeslee’s songs are a throwback to old-time cult horror themes, giving nods to the Monster Mash, Alfred Hitchcock and the cavernous voice of Paul Frees. While not for the littles, this show is appropriate for the young and old alike. There will also be delicious hot food provided by a surprise food truck with delectables and libations.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

