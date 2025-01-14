The Public Theatre in Lewiston is putting on the play “Every Brilliant Thing” from Jan. 24 through Feb. 2. This funny and moving story is told with the help of the audience.

When a woman goes into the hospital because she finds it “hard to be happy,” her 7-year-old daughter starts writing her a list of all the brilliant things in life worth living for — No. 1: “Ice cream,” No. 25: “Wearing a cape,” No. 317: “The even numbered ‘Star Trek’ films.” As the girl grows older, her list grows longer, ultimately reminding her of all the large and small miracles in her own life.

“The Public Theatre has never done a play like this before,” Artistic Director Janet Mitchko said in a prepared release. “We are altering the theater to create a greater sense of intimacy with the performer, including seating 24 people on the stage. People in the audience both on the stage and in the auditorium will help the actress to tell the story. This play is the most unique, delightful and non-intimidating interactive play I have ever experienced, and the powerful impact it makes on everyone who sees it comes from the sense of community that is created by the spontaneous way the audience works together.”

Before the show begins, the actress will mingle with people throughout the entire audience giving out slips of paper numbered with “brilliant things” to be read aloud when she calls out their corresponding number. Other audience members may also be asked to interact within the context of the story with strong guidance from the actress.

Starring in this show will be Tarah Flanagan, who has previously appeared at The Public Theatre in “Private Lives,” “The Nerd,” “Almost Maine,” “The 13th of Paris,” “The Language Archive” and “The Ladies Foursome.” A professional actress based in New York, Flanagan has performed at some of the finest regional theaters the country as well as on film and TV.

The production will be directed by Laura Kepley, an award-winning artistic leader, director, producer and educator. Kepley was the artistic director of Cleveland Play House for nine years, during which time her theater was awarded the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award.

Special post-show events will include a free talkback on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 following the matinee performances. Free pre-show events included in the ticket price are a wine tasting on Jan. 30 and a beer tasting on Feb. 1 before the evening performances. Visit thepublictheatre.org for the full performance schedule and more details.

Regular tickets are $15-$35 and on-stage seats are $20 (only 24 available at each performance). The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. in Lewiston.

