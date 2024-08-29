At a sometimes-heated Thursday night meeting, Brunswick residents got a chance to vent and ask questions of officials involved in the recent spill of hazardous firefighting foam at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station.

Council chambers were filled with residents and local officials, with around 80 people in the main chamber and dozens more gathered in an overflow room watching the meeting via Zoom.

Jeffrey Jordan, deputy director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which owns the hangar where the spill happened, said that his organization was slow to communicate with the public in the wake of the spill, but that the property manager was on site quickly. He said his focus that morning was organizing people to manage the spill and arranging the start of the cleanup with Clean Harbors.

A member of the audience interrupted Jordan, accusing him of filibustering to avoid questions.

Concerned audience members posed questions about history of testing on the base, the risk of aerosolization and whether it’s possible to rid of PFAS entirely.

Smith addressed concerns of aerosol droplets of AFFF, noting that while it was theoretically possible, it is not yet certain. There is sampling being conducted at two sites to determine whether airborne contamination might be a concern.

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim acknowledged that many experienced worry, anger and fear in the past two weeks. She noted that the DEP has been investigating contamination at the base, which was designated a superfund site by the EPA in 1987, for decades.

She said she is being careful not to use the word “cleaning” when referring to DEPs involvement on the base.

“We engage in removal and remediation,” she said, adding that the process cannot happen quickly.

The DEPs sampling plan includes rigorous testing. Loyzim said that it is testing surface and retention water, as well as streams and Harpswell Cove. She said they plan to test fish tissue and water in the Androscoggin River.

She also explained that ground water flows in two directions on the base. At the north end, ground water flows toward the river. The majority of the base, however, flows south and southeast. She reiterated that the DEP plans to do some well water testing in these areas.

The meeting was riddled with technical issues for those viewing it virtually, enflaming frustrations with how information is being conveyed to the public.

Audience members frequently called on panelists to speak into the mic, and a few said they were receiving emails from Zoom attendees that couldn’t hear anything from home. An audience member who was watching from the overflow room at town hall came downstairs and mentioned that the folks upstairs were missing some of the presentations.

In attendance were U.S. Sen. Angus King (a Brunswick resident), state Sen. Mattie Daughtry, Rep. Dan Ankeles, Brunswick Councilor Abby King, Brunswick Topsham Water District General Manager Craig Douglas, Brunswick Landing Restoration Advisory Board member and retired Bowdoin College professor David Page, state Toxicologist Andy Smith, MRRA representative Jeffrey Jordan and DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim. Several other councilors and local representatives sat in the audience.

The meeting comes 10 days after a malfunctioning fire suppression system released 1,450 gallons of AFFF — a toxic firefighting foam that contains forever chemicals as PFAS — into Hangar 4 and surrounding areas. The fire suppression system in the hangar, which is owned by Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, has since been shut down, according to Brunswick Fire Department.

Ankeles said that the Town Council has drafted a resolution demanding cleanup and removal of any and all foam on the base. The matter will be considered at a Tuesday evening Council meeting. Ankeles also said that, at the legislative level, politicians are looking into expanding the states ability to inventory toxic firefighting foam and adopt long-term PFAS disposal options.

The Portland Press Herald reported that DEP released initial test results following the spill showed 3.2 billion parts per trillion of PFOS — a particularly toxic PFAS compound. Scientists have since questioned why only the PFOS figure was shown and why it originally shared data as “3,230 parts per million” and not parts per trillion, as is standard for measuring PFAS.

The test results released earlier this week were meant only to give a picture of what was released in the hangar, Loyzim said, explaining she was also frustrated by the limited information.

The spill is among the nation’s worst firefighting foam incidents in the past 30 years.

This story will be updated.

