For many Maine businesses, artificial intelligence (AI) feels like uncharted territory. Despite its potential to transform industries, a significant number of companies remain hesitant, unsure of where to start using this powerful technology. Yet, as AI becomes increasingly essential for competitiveness, Maine businesses are finding ways to overcome their fears thanks to local initiatives and organizations like The Endurance Group (TEG) leading the way.

“Maine businesses don’t need to fear AI — they need to understand it,” said Conor Sullivan, TEG’s AI Practice Leader. “Because AI isn’t about replacing people. It’s about giving businesses the tools to work smarter and grow stronger. Our role is to make that transition accessible and stress-free.”

Statewide Momentum in AI

AI in Maine is not as rare as you may think. Local hubs and initiatives are demonstrating how diverse Maine’s AI applications can be, from ocean health to customer service.

The Roux Institute and Gull of Maine Research Institute’s Blue w(AI)ve Accelerator supports startups using AI for ocean-based solutions, helping them tackle challenges in conservation, aquaculture, and renewable energy.

The Maine AI Conference at the University of Maine fosters collaboration between businesses, educators and policymakers, democratizing AI access across industries.

And Maine’s hospitality industry is exploring AI, as showcased at the 2024 Hospitality Maine summit. Attendees saw firsthand how AI-powered systems like the “Cecilia” virtual bartender are enhancing customer experiences while supporting staff.

Hesitation can be harmful

When small businesses hesitate to adopt AI they miss opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce costs and stay competitive. But the fear is often unfounded, as the most common AI solutions are simple and practical.

During a recent segment on Newscenter’s 207, Rich Brooks, CEO of Flyte New Media, discussed how AI can help small businesses streamline operations. He highlighted practical uses, such as automating meeting notes, crafting reports and generating actionable to-do lists. Brooks emphasized that AI’s ability to handle repetitive tasks allows business owners to focus on growth and strategic initiatives.

Breaking through the Fear: Success Stories

The Endurance Group helps local companies overcome their hesitation, offering tailored solutions and ongoing support to ensure measurable success.

For example, TEG worked with a law firm to implement an AI-powered client intake system. This technology automates gathering case details, such as court dates and incident specifics, while seamlessly scheduling consultations. The result? A 40% reduction in administrative workload, a 20% increase in client satisfaction and faster case preparation.

Another success story involves a retailer struggling with e-commerce sales. By creating an AI-driven “personal shopper” with TEG, the company improved customer satisfaction and overall sales.

Building Confidence, Driving Innovation

When it comes to trying AI tools, small businesses can’t afford to stand still if they want to stay competitive.

“As a family business, we understand the challenges Maine companies face,” said Jim Sullivan, founder of TEG. “With the right guidance, adopting AI can be straightforward and rewarding, and we’re here to ensure they have the tools and support they need to succeed in this new era.”

