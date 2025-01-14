Creighty Dickson’s layup with 1:45 left capped a comeback from 15 points down as Windham rallied for a 75-72 win Tuesday night in a boys basketball game at Falmouth.

The Eagles (11-1) outscored the Navigators 25-12 in the fourth quarter and overcame 34 points from Falmouth senior standout Davis Mann.

Dickson paced Windham, the defending Class AA state champion, with 25 points. AJ Moody added 16 and Braycen Freese finished with 15.

The Navigators (9-3) also got 12 points from Billy Birks and 11 from Declan O’Brien.

BIDDEFORD 63, BONNY EAGLE 40: The Tigers (7-5) raced to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter and cruised past the Scots (5-8) in Biddeford.

Owen Sylvain paced Biddeford with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Travis Edgerton (13).

Colin Moran scored 11 points for Bonny Eagle.

WAYNFLETE 54, TRAIP ACADEMY 46: The Flyers (6-6) outscored Traip 20-10 in the third quarter on their way to a win over the Rangers (4-8) in Portland.

J.J. Carlo put in 20 points and Jed Alsup had 19 for Waynflete.

Jack Downs paced Traip with 14 points. Colin O’Loughlin and Sam Jordan each had 10.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 55, MT. VIEW 34: Chase Coffin made four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, sparking a 22-4 run that propelled the Eagles (9-3) to a win over the Mustangs (7-6) in Newcastle.

Coffin finished with five 3-pointers and 17 points. Terry Welle scored 11 points and EJ Hunt had 10.

Brady Bryant led Mt. View with 11 points.

LAKE REGION 63, WELLS 54: Reid Plummer sparked a decisive run with two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter as the Lakers (5-6) survived a huge comeback by the Warriors (3-8) in Naples.

Lake Region outscored Wells 21-13 in the fourth after the visitors erased an early 18-point deficit, taking a 41-38 lead into the final eight minutes.

Brock Gibbons drained four 3-pointers in the first quarter, pushing the Lakers to a 23-5 lead.

Jeremy Therrien then spearheaded a Wells surge in the second quarter, scoring nine of his 20 points as the Warriors cut their deficit to 30-27.

Cooper Smith led Lake Region with 17 points and nine rebounds. Gibbons finished with 14 points.

Tanner Fifield (11 points) joined Therrien in double figures for Wells.

GORHAM 54, DEERING 50: Preston Brown and Atticus Whitten finished with 12 points each as Gorham (4-7) used a 19-9 fourth-quarter run to defeat visiting Deering (5-7). Evan Legassey led Deering with 21 points. Justin Jamal added nine.

KENNEBUNK 61, WESTBROOK 54: Theo Pow scored 24 points to lead the Rams (7-5) past the Blue Blazes (1-10) in Westbrook. Cole Perkins added 12 points and Isaac Jenkins chipped in with 11. Moses Semuhoza tossed in 21 points, John Cubahiro scored 14 and David Mbuyamba had 10 for Westbrook.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 72, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 31: Brady Plante scored 18 points as the Seagulls (4-7) cruised past the Panthers (0-11) in Yarmouth.

Riley Provencher added 14 points and Trot Moody had 10.

Gage Kloza scored eight points for NYA.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 78, ERSKINE ACADEMY 46: Gabe Lash scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lift the Panthers (12-0) over the Eagles (5-7) in Waldoboro.

Rocco DePatsy added 17 points and Kristian Schumann had 15.

Wyatt Michaud scored 15 points for Erskine.

POLAND 70, CAPE ELIZABETH 64: Nick Jamo had 20 points and six assists, leading the Knights (7-3) past the Capers (3-8) in Cape Elizabeth.

Five players finished in double figures for Poland. Jake Jamo scored 15 points, Damon Martin had 13, Alex Mains chipped in 11 and Anthony Warren added 10.

Eli Smith scored 24 points and Finn Connolly had 15 for Cape Elizabeth.

CHEVERUS 83, SANFORD 68: Leo McNabb poured in 29 points, Jameson Fitzpatrick scored 21 and the Stags (9-2) fought off the Spartans (4-8) in Sanford.

Nicola Plalum (12 points) also reached double figures for Cheverus.

Sanford was paced by Dylan Gendron with 20 points, Brady Adams with 14 and Luke Gendron with 10. Dylan Gendron and Adams both made four 3-pointers.

SCARBOROUGH 63, BANGOR 52: Adam Fitzgerald led a fourth-quarter surge with 16 of his 31 points as the Red Storm (6-6) pulled away from the Rams (1-11) in Bangor.

The game was tied 42-42 after three quarters.

Harry Fitzpatrick and Liam Vigue each scored 15 points for Bangor.

NOBLE 74, MASSABESIC 30: Evan Ballard scored 16 points, Bryce Guitard added 15 and Jamier Rose made four 3-pointers — all in the second quarter — as the Knights (11-1) cruised past the Mustangs (1-11) in Waterboro.

Nathan Hanson led Massabesic with eight points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 38, SOUTH PORTLAND 33: Wyatt Benoit scored all 11 of his points in the second half, helping the Golden Trojans (8-2) rally past the Red Riots (9-3) in Saco.

Simon Gellis of Thornton also finished with 11 points, as did South Portland’s Gabe Jackson.

YORK 49, MARSHWOOD 45: The Wildcats (13-0) used a 15-7 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Hawks (6-6) in York.

Reece MacDonald scored 15 points and Ryan Cummins had 12 for York.

Marshwood was led Liam Tiernan with 18 points, Ryan Essex with 14 and Ronan Garrett with 13.

FREEPORT 46, YARMOUTH 41: Conner Smith scored 17 points, and the Falcons (3-9) beat the Clippers (7-4) in Freeport.

Drew Pound added 12 points.

Evan Oranellas scored 13 points for Yarmouth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BANGOR 60, SCARBOROUGH 52: Gabby Roy scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, lifting the Rams (8-4) over the Red Storm (6-6) in Bangor.

Avery Clark paced Bangor with 19 points and Ayzlynn Gifford added 10. The Rams trailed 43-42 entering the fourth quarter.

Scarborough was led by Helena Bukarac with 12 points and Ellie Rumelhart with 10.

MARSHWOOD 67, YORK 43: Four players scored in double figures for the Hawks (11-1) as they extended their winning streak to five games by defeating the Wildcats (5-7) in South Berwick.

Sarah Theriault led Marshwood with 19 points. Isabelle Tice had 15, Renee St. Pierre made four 3-pointers on her way to 14 points, and Emily Clark finished with 13 points.

York’s Nya Avery and Piper Catanese each scored 11 points.

GORHAM 61, DEERING 30: Logan Doughty tallied 16 points to help Gorham (10-1) beat Deering (1-10) in Portland.

Julia Reed added 13 points and Zoe Dellinger had 10 for Gorham.

Angelina Keo paced Deering with 11 points.

LEWISTON 46, BONNY EAGLE 25: Bailey Tardif-Mockler scored 17 points, Ella Beaudoin added 12, and the Blue Devils (2-10) took control with a 16-5 run in the second quarter against the Scots (0-11) in Standish.

Kylie Cole led Bonny Eagle with 11 points.

POLAND 58, CAPE ELIZABETH 36: Lise Poublan’s 21 points led the Knights (9-1) to a victory over the Capers (0-12) in Poland.

Phoebe Paradis added 11 points for Poland, which had eight players score at least a basket.

Mei Martinez was Cape Elizabeth’s top scorer with 14 points. Lila Rosu-Myles scored nine.

WELLS 63, LAKE REGION 30: Megyn Mertens had 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Warriors (7-4) cruised past the Lakers (5-6) in Wells.

Maren Maxon added 19 points, six steals and five assists, and Payton Fazzina had 10 points and six assists. The Warriors finished with 16 assists as a team.

Ella Gibbons and Margo Tremblay scored six points for Lake Region.

OXFORD HILLS 63, PORTLAND 39: Ella Pelletier scored 24 points as the Vikings (10-2) beat the Bulldogs (3-9) in Portland.

Maddy Herrick added 10 points.

Fasika West had 15 points and Baleria Yugu 10 for Portland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 41, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 39: Ella Giguere scored 19 points, and the Panthers (6-5) held on to beat the Seagulls (2-9) in Old Orchard Beach.

Tessa Ferguson paced OOB with 20 points.

MT. ARARAT 54, GREELY 26: Cali Pomerleau scored 16 points for the Eagles (9-2) in a win over the Rangers (4-7) at Cumberland.

Julianna Allen added 12 points.

Hannah Hussey scored 12 points for Greely.

SOUTH PORTLAND 58, THORNTON ACADEMY 27: Caleigh Corcoran led a balanced offense with 15 points and the Red Riots (9-3) dominated the first half against the visiting Golden Trojans (3-8).

South Portland led 36-7 at halftime. The Red Riots got 14 points from Destiny Peter and 13 from Annie Whitmore.

Brooke Bodnar scored eight points for Thornton.

BRUNSWICK 56, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 36: Lexi Morin finished with a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading the Dragons (7-5) over the Raiders (2-10) at Brunswick.

Eva Harvie added 11 points.

Presli Knapp paced Fryeburg with 16 points.

KENNEBUNK 44, WESTBROOK 43: Cenzie Cunningham sank a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Rams (8-5) over the Blue Blazes (6-5) at Kennebunk.

Kendall Therrien led Kennebunk with 15 points and nine rebounds. Cunningham finished with 13 points.

Kylie Young paced Westbrook with 13 points.

BELFAST 49, MORSE 38: Julianna Sprague finished with 17 points and Julie Darres added 15 to lead the Lions (7-5) past the Shipbuilders (4-7) at Bath.

Morse was paced by Rebekah Plummer with 14 points and Reese Darling with 13.

