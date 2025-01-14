Kennebunk student Jackson Kalbhenn was just 5 years old when he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma. A minor fall revealed a tumor in his left leg, turning his and his family’s lives upside down.

Immediately starting treatment, Jackson underwent 14 rounds of chemotherapy, multiple blood and platelet transfusions, and surgery to remove the tumor.

Now 7 years old and cancer free, Jackson is turning his fight against cancer into a source of inspiration as a St. Baldrick’s Foundation ambassador.

Jackson’s mother, Martine Kalbhenn, said Jackson wants to bring awareness to childhood cancer and the lack of funding that childhood cancer has.

“A big part of it is spreading awareness and making sure people know that it’s not rare,” Kalbhenn said. “There are hundreds of thousands of kids diagnosed every year.”

As a St. Baldrick’s ambassador, Jackson will travel to Washington, D.C., next month to meet with state legislators and talk with them about why it’s important for childhood cancer research to get more federal funding.

Advertisement

To Jackson, it’s about helping other kids fighting cancer.

“It makes me feel good to share my journey and my bravery,” he said.

At just 7 years old, Jackson may not understand the research side of cancer. But Kalbhenn said that childhood cancer research receives far less federal funding than it deserves.

Currently, childhood cancer research only receives 4% of federal funding, and the chemotherapy regimens used to treat childhood cancer are outdated, she said.

“The chemotherapy that Jackson received is older than my husband and I,” Kalbhenn said.

This is why St. Baldrick’s exists. As a volunteer and donor powered charity, St. Baldrick’s is committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

Advertisement

St. Baldrick’s is also committed to showing that childhood cancer is not rare. A child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes, and it affects children from all walks of life.

“It wasn’t in our life plan for Jackson to have cancer,” Kalbhenn said. “It was just something that happened. Childhood cancer is not rare.”

Children like Jackson show the world what true bravery is, Kalbhenn said. As a team, the Kalbhenn family will continue to fight for more childhood cancer research funding, hoping to eventually put an end to childhood cancer.

“More research is needed,” Kalbhenn said. “These kids are here, they’re fighting for their lives, and they’re important.”

Copy the Story Link