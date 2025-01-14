Lincoln Theater will screen “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found,” a compelling documentary that delves into the life and groundbreaking work of South African photojournalist Ernest Cole, at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. This is a free event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, offering audiences a poignant exploration of Cole’s enduring legacy and the profound impact of his photography on the global fight against apartheid.

Cole (1940–1990) was one of South Africa’s first Black freelance photographers. Despite the oppressive apartheid regime, Cole’s lens captured the stark realities of racial segregation, earning him international acclaim and a place in history as a courageous storyteller. His seminal work, “House of Bondage,” published in 1967 when he was only 27 years old, became a powerful testament to the human cost of systemic racism and led him into exile in New York City and Europe for the rest of his life.

“Lost and Found” Director Raoul Peck, who was an Oscar nominee in 2017 for his documentary feature “I am Not Your Negro,” weaves together archival footage, interviews with historians and colleagues, and Cole’s striking photography to illuminate his life, work and enduring relevance. Peck recounts Cole’s wanderings, his turmoil as an artist, and his anger at the silence and complicity of the Western world in the face of the horrors of the apartheid regime.

The screening of “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found” is a free, non-ticketed event, open to the public with general admission. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. For more information, visit lincolntheater.org or contact the theater office at info@lincolntheater.org or 563-3424.

Copy the Story Link